27/11/2018 18:05:00

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for HTHT, CWH and ATUS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Related content
14:05 - 
INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces t..
26 Nov - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: HAS CPB ADNT SFIX GOOG CWH OZK NKTR ..
26 Nov - 
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions o..

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT)

Class Period: May 14, 2018 - August 28, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 7, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/huazhu-group-limited-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: During the class period, Huazhu Group Limited allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked adequate security measures to protect customer information; (2) as a result of the foregoing, the Company would be susceptible to increased litigation risk and higher expenses; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s goodwill would potentially suffer, leading to lower revenues; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Huazhu Group Limited class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH)

Class Period: March 8, 2017 - August 7, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 18, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/camping-world-holdings-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Camping World Holdings, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s disclosure controls and controls over financial reporting suffered from a host of material weaknesses; (2) the Company’s historical financial results had been materially misstated; (3) the Gander stores had encountered integration setbacks, adversely impacting the Company’s earnings growth and profit margins; and (4) the Company’s core RV business was experiencing decelerating growth as the Company lagged industry trends and was losing market share to competitors.

To learn more about the Camping World Holdings, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE: ATUS)

Class Period: Pursuant and/or traceable to the June 2017 Initial Public Offering

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 18, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/altice-usa-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The complaint alleges that the Offering Documents issued pursuant to the IPO failed to disclose and/or misstated material information, including that: (1) “The Altice Way” proprietary growth model previously developed in Europe and described in the Offering Documents as a means to achieve superior margin performance was falsely touting Altice’s capacity to face already existing highly competitive environments and ever-changing consumer behaviors; (2) Altice was suffering from aggressively growing competition both in Europe and the United States, directly causing negative and decelerating revenue and EBITDA growth and impacting Altice’s market share; (3) specifically, Altice was suffering from mismanaged rate events, regulatory compliance and poorly managed network and customer care both in its France and Portugal segments, thereby impacting its customer base and churn rate; (4) Altice USA could not simply replicate the “The Altice Way” in the U.S.; and (5) as a result, Altice USA’s Offering Documents were materially misleading at all relevant times. 

To learn more about the Altice USA, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com 

250x148_zlk.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

18:05 CWH
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for HTHT, CWH and ATUS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
26 Nov NKTR
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: HAS CPB ADNT SFIX GOOG CWH OZK NKTR AQUA RBBN: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
26 Nov CWH
INVESTOR NOTICE REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Camping World Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
25 Nov TGTX
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TGTX, ALNY, CHGG, CWH and DY
23 Nov CWH
SHAREHOLDER ALERT:  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Camping World Holdings Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – CWH
23 Nov COST
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for COST, CWH and ATUS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
21 Nov NKTR
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: HAS CPB CHGG ADNT COST SFIX GOOG CWH OZK NKTR AQUA RBBN: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
20 Nov ALGN
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ALNY, CHGG, CWH, DY and ALGN
19 Nov CWH
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CWH, OZK and FIT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
19 Nov CWH
INVESTOR NOTICE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Camping World Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
ICOBox Provides a Breakdown of Blockchain News for the Week of November 23, 2018
2
Flex LNG Ltd. Interim Financial Information, Third Quarter 2018
3
FDA Approves Vitrakvi® (larotrectinib), the First Ever TRK Inhibitor, for Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors Harboring an NTRK Gene Fusion(1,2)
4
Pershing Resources Reports Additional Positive Gold Recovery Results on New Enterprise Project
5
Nokia and StarHub complete 5G New Radio pilot in Singapore

Related stock quotes

Camping World Holdings I.. 18.10 2.1% Stock price increasing
Altice USA Inc Class A 16.91 0.2% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

18:40
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of National Commerce Corporation (NCOM) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages NCOM Investors to Contact the Firm
18:39
Puration and Kali Plan to Submit New Patent Applications in Conjunction with Generex Agreement
18:36
“GIVE A SHIRT” POP-UP SHOP OFFERS CHICAGOANS A MEANINGFUL WAY TO SHOP THIS HOLIDAY SEASON WHILE GIVING THE HOMELESS A SPECIAL BOOST
18:30
Vera Bradley Donates $50,000 to YWCA Northeast Indiana for Giving Tuesday
18:25
Theratechnologies’ CFO to Present at 30th Annual Piper Jaffray and at BMO Healthcare Conferences
18:18
LiveWire Ergogenics Portfolio Company Mojave Jane Acquired by Canadian Holding Company High Hampton
18:08
PSECU Receives International Recognition for Marketing Efforts for Fifth Consecutive Year
18:06
Corizon Health Secures Investment of More Than $100 Million to Strengthen Balance Sheet
18:05
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for HTHT, CWH and ATUS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
27 November 2018 19:08:36
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-11-27 20:08:36 - 2018-11-27 19:08:36 - 1000 - Website: OKAY