College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk and Moving Opens Franchise in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk and Moving -- which has been featured on "Blue Collar Millionaire," "Shark Tank," and other primetime shows -- has expanded into Atlantic City. The company provides local moving, junk removal, donation pickups, general labor and more.

Carl & Katie Hubner will lead the H.U.N.K.S. team. (H.U.N.K.S. stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable Service.) Carl has been working offshore on oil rigs for the past 14 years. Katie previously worked as a Manager for Marriott but has been a stay-at-home mom for the past 5 years.

The Atlantic City College Hunks franchise is located at 711 North Main Street, Suite 11 Pleasantville, NJ and will serve customers throughout Atlantic City, Pleasantville, Barnegat Township, Stafford Township, Hammonton, Hamilton, Beach Haven and surrounding areas. The franchise opened junk removal services on October 6th, and move is expected to open in early 2019.

Carl & Katie are both excited about providing the best, stress-free experience possible for customers. “We are excited about providing a much-needed service to the Jersey Shore. We have a great group of H.U.N.K.S hired, trained and ready to help us earn the business of local residents. “

They hope to be the premier moving and junk removal business in the area. They are long-time residents of Absecon and look forward to staying involved in the local community. “We are excited to hire local residents to assist us with providing amazing, stress-free service to the Jersey Shore. “

The College Hunks core values are Building Leaders; Create a Fun, Enthusiastic Team Environment; Listen, Fulfill & Delight; and Always Branding. Carl & Katie both agree their favorite core value is Building Leaders, stating “We are looking forward to hiring additional H.U.N.K.S and working with the amazing team we already have onboard. We hope to provide the training and knowledge to help our Hunks learn new skills and have a better understanding of business.”

The desire to mentor leaders and aggressively grow in a new market is why College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving awarded Carl & Katie the rights to the franchise in Atlantic City.

"We are very aggressive when it comes to growth, but we want to do it the right way," said College Hunks Hauling Junk President and Co-Founder, Nick Friedman. "That means, first and foremost, finding the right franchise partner. We only want to work with people who are enthusiastic about what we've built as a company, and who believe in our mantra of 'Move the World.' Carl, Katie and their team live and breathe our core values, and clients are going to be blown away by the level of service they receive."

College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk and Moving in Atlantic City is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday. You can reach them at (609) 236-2173 or https://collegehunkshaulingjunk.com/locations/nj/atlantic-city/

To learn about owning a College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk and Moving franchise, visit www.collegehunksfranchise.com or call Dana Hansen on 866-766-0540