Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Hackett Group, Green Plains, Malibu Boats, Hawaiian Electric Industries, Iridium Communications, and Glaukos — Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT), Green Plains, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE), Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU), Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE), Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM), and Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT), Green Plains, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE), Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU), Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE), Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM), and Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed November 23rd, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

THE HACKETT GROUP, INC. (HCKT) REPORT OVERVIEW

The Hackett Group's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, The Hackett Group reported revenue of $73.84MM vs $71.46MM (up 3.33%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.17 vs $0.18 (down 5.56%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, The Hackett Group reported revenue of $285.86MM vs $288.56MM (down 0.94%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.95 vs $0.74 (up 28.38%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 19th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.20. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.99 and is expected to report on February 19th, 2019.

GREEN PLAINS, INC. (GPRE) REPORT OVERVIEW

Green Plains' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Green Plains reported revenue of $1,000.10MM vs $901.24MM (up 10.97%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.31 vs $0.83. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Green Plains reported revenue of $3,596.17MM vs $3,410.88MM (up 5.43%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.56 vs $0.28 (up 457.14%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 6th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.16. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.23 and is expected to report on February 6th, 2019.

MALIBU BOATS, INC. (MBUU) REPORT OVERVIEW

Malibu Boats' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Malibu Boats reported revenue of $123.48MM vs $103.54MM (up 19.26%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.55 vs $0.31 (up 77.42%). For the twelve months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Malibu Boats reported revenue of $497.00MM vs $281.94MM (up 76.28%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.37 vs $1.59 (down 13.84%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 8th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.51. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.81 and is expected to report on September 5th, 2019.

HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, INC. (HE) REPORT OVERVIEW

Hawaiian Electric Industries' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Hawaiian Electric Industries reported revenue of $768.05MM vs $673.19MM (up 14.09%) and basic earnings per share $0.61 vs $0.55 (up 10.91%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Hawaiian Electric Industries reported revenue of $2,555.63MM vs $2,380.65MM (up 7.35%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.52 vs $2.30 (down 33.91%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 13th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.43. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.00 and is expected to report on February 13th, 2019.

IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC (IRDM) REPORT OVERVIEW

Iridium Communications' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Iridium Communications reported revenue of $136.76MM vs $116.55MM (up 17.35%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.13 vs $0.26. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Iridium Communications reported revenue of $448.05MM vs $433.64MM (up 3.32%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.23 vs $1.00 (up 123.00%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 28th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.55 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2019.

GLAUKOS CORPORATION (GKOS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Glaukos' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Glaukos reported revenue of $43.91MM vs $40.41MM (up 8.65%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.19 vs $0.04. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Glaukos reported revenue of $159.25MM vs $114.40MM (up 39.21%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.00 vs $0.14. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 27th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.03. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.28 and is expected to report on February 27th, 2019.

