ContraVir Pharmaceuticals to Present CRV431 Preclinical Data at the Anti-Fibrotic Drug Development Summit

EDISON, N.J., Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of liver disease arising from chronic viral infection and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, today announced that it will present a poster at the Anti-Fibrotic Drug Development (AAFD) Summit, being held in Cambridge, Massachusetts from November 27-29, 2018.

Daren Ure, PhD, ContraVir’s Director of Research and Development, will present preclinical data of the anti-fibrotic effects of CRV431, the Company’s cyclophilin inhibitor, on liver fibrosis in a model of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Robert Foster, PharmD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, said, “Having previously demonstrated CRV431’s primarily antiviral mechanism of action, this presentation will review the anti-fibrotic and anti-cancer effects of CRV431, supporting CRV431’s potential to treat a broader range of liver disease.”

Presentation Details

CRV431, A Cyclophilin Inhibitor, Decreases Liver Fibrosis and Tumor Burden in a Mouse Model of Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)

Authors: Daren Ure1, Joseph Kuo2, Michael Bobardt2, Udayan Chatterji2, Philippe Gallay2, Daniel Trepanier1, Robert Foster1

1Contravir Pharmaceuticals, Edison, NJ and Edmonton, Alberta; 2Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, CA

Date: November 28, 2018

Location: Hyatt Regency Cambridge

About CRV431

CRV431 is a non-immunosuppressive analog of cyclosporine A (CsA) whose primary biochemical action is inhibition of cyclophilin isomerase activity, playing a key role in protein folding. Other viruses such as HIV-1 and HCV, similarly use cyclophilin for their replication. In pre-clinical studies, CRV431 has shown potential in experimental models to complement current hepatitis B treatments by reducing multiple markers of infection including HBV DNA, HBsAg, HBx, HBeAg, and HBV uptake by cells. Studies have also demonstrated that CRV431 reduces the progression of fibrosis in an animal model and also reduces both the number and size of liver tumors in a hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) model.

About ContraVir Pharmaceuticals

ContraVir is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from chronic hepatitis B, C and D virus (HBV, HVC, HDV) and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company is developing two novel anti-HBV compounds with complementary mechanisms of action. TXL™, a direct acting antiviral (DAA) nucleotide analog lipid prodrug of tenofovir (TFV), is designed to deliver higher hepatic intracellular concentrations of the active tenofovir species (tenofovir diphosphate) while reducing concentrations of tenofovir outside the liver, causing fewer off-target toxicities and side-effects. CRV431, the other anti-HBV compound, is a host-targeting antiviral (HTA) next-generation cyclophilin inhibitor with a novel chemical structure that optimizes the selective index against HBV. In vitro and in vivo studies have thus far demonstrated that CRV431 reduces HBV DNA and other viral proteins, including surface antigen (HBsAg), while offering additional benefits such as reducing liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden. For more information, please visit www.contravir.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “forecast,” “estimated,” and “intend,” among others. These forward-looking statements are based on ContraVir’s current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, substantial competition; our ability to continue as a going concern; our need for additional financing; uncertainties of patent protection and litigation; uncertainties with respect to lengthy and expensive clinical trials, that results of earlier studies and trials may not be predictive of future trial results; uncertainties of government or third party payer reimbursement; limited sales and marketing efforts and dependence upon third parties; and risks related to failure to obtain FDA clearances or approvals and noncompliance with FDA regulations. As with any drug candidates under development, there are significant risks in the development, regulatory approval, and commercialization of new products. There are no guarantees that future clinical trials discussed in this press release will be completed or successful, or that any product will receive regulatory approval for any indication or prove to be commercially successful. ContraVir does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in ContraVir’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 30, 2017 and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

