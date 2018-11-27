27/11/2018 02:11:50

Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against MGT Capital Investments, Inc.

BENSALEM, Pa., Nov. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the November 27, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (“MGT” or the “Company”) (OTC: MGTI) securities between October 9, 2015 to September 7, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). MGT investors have until November 27, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their MGT investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On September 7, 2018, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filed a lawsuit against MGT and certain defendants, alleging that defendants were participants in “highly profitable ‘pump-and-dump’ schemes … from 2013 through 2018” in the stock of three public companies, including MGT. The SEC complaint further alleges that the schemes “enrich[ed] Defendants by millions of dollars, [and] left retail investors holding virtually worthless shares.” On this news, shares of MGT fell $0.195, or over 33%, to close at $0.395 per share on September 10, 2018, thereby damaging investors.

The complaint alleges MGT Capital Investments Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants were engaged in a pump-and-dump scheme to artificially inflate MGT Capital’s stock price; (2) this illicit scheme caused MGT Capital to make false and misleading statements, which would result in governmental scrutiny, including from the SEC; (3) certain of the defendants exercised control over MGT Capital and its management; (4) consequently, the illicit scheme would ultimately cause MGT Capital’s stock to become delisted from NYSE MKT; and (5) as a result, defendants’ statements about MGT Capital’s business and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased shares of  MGT during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than November 27, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at https://www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com

www.howardsmithlaw.com

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
21 Nov
GOMX
Jeg har aldrig rigtigt forstået behovet for at håne andre for at miste penge på en investering. Jeg ..
36
22 Nov
GEN
Tak for et dybt indlæg. Synes ikke du skal snydes for et tilsvarende interessant indlæg. I går så je..
29
25 Nov
VELO
VELOXIS - hvorfor købte jeg aktierne.... Jeg har været inde og ude af Veloxis mellem 2015 - 2016, så..
21
21 Nov
VELO
Det var forventeligt, at Veloxis i dagens handel ville miste lidt af gevinsten fra tirsdag. Især på ..
21
23 Nov
VELO
Efter diverse interviews med CEO og udmeldinger fra parterne vil jeg prøve at gætte mig frem til en ..
18
21 Nov
DANSKE
Ny kalder de det for svindel til mere end 1500 milliarder kroner  galskaben er endeløs og pressen er..
17
21 Nov
GOMX
Snart er vel relativt.    Kan vi snart bo på månen? Skal du snart på toilettet? Personligt tror jeg ..
17
20 Nov
GEN
MAJA bliver 1. behandlingsvalg i USA og resten af verden - det kan der ikke længere være tvivl om me..
17
20 Nov
VELO
Jeg har igennem mange år været aktionær i Veloxis, og for mig er der ingen tvivl om, at vi vil se en..
14
26 Nov
GOMX
Næppe enden på Gomspace!I Sky and Space Globals investorpræsentation 26/11-18 står der mange spænden..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
ICOBox Provides a Breakdown of Blockchain News for the Week of November 23, 2018
2
Vertical Farming developing sustenance in vertical stacked layers, set to witness a CAGR of 24.9% during 2017-2023
3
Aptose Biosciences Doses First Patient in Re-Initiation of Phase 1b Clinical Study of APTO-253 in Relapsed or Refractory Hematological Malignancies
4
Ziyen Energy Acquires Five New Oil Assets in the Illinois Basin
5
MDxHealth (R): MDxHealth Announces Approval for SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer by New York State

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

02:24
The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Campbell Soup Company (CPB)
02:13
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Hasbro, Inc.
02:11
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against MGT Capital Investments, Inc.
02:07
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Applied Optoelectronics, Inc.
01:59
Amarin Prices Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
01:16
Pershing Resources Reports Additional Positive Gold Recovery Results on New Enterprise Project
01:13
COA Statement: CMS Proposal Effectively Unprotects Six Protected Classes
00:17
Bluegreen Vacations’ Éilan Hotel & Spa Receives AAA Four Diamond Rating
00:16
FDA Approves Vitrakvi® (larotrectinib), the First Ever TRK Inhibitor, for Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors Harboring an NTRK Gene Fusion(1,2)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
27 November 2018 03:59:12
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-11-27 04:59:12 - 2018-11-27 03:59:12 - 1000 - Website: OKAY