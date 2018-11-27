DesignCon 2019 Announces Keynote Speakers from Uber, University of Texas and UC Berkeley

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DesignCon , the nation’s largest event for chip, board and systems design engineers, today announced that Dr. Irfan Siddiqi, Dr. Robert W. Heath Jr. and Gloria Lau will keynote this year’s event. DesignCon takes place January 29 – 31, 2019, at the Santa Clara Convention Center. To register as press, please visit: designcon.tech.ubm.com/2019/registrations/Media .

Siddiqi, Professor in the Department of Physics at the University of California Berkeley, will examine the current state-of-the-art in nascent quantum processors, as well as key challenges for future implementation of the technology. Heath, Cullen Trust for Higher Education Endowed Professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at The University of Texas at Austin, will explore his work in automotive communications and how to solve the design and test challenges embedded in vehicle technology. Finally, Lau, Head of Hardware Engineering at Uber, will discuss the hyperscale datacenters that power the artificial intelligence (AI) to enable Uber’s futuristic self-driving and flying cars.

To complement and extend the AI keynote, DesignCon devoted a new conference track to exploring the developing space of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence for hardware and electronics design. Track 15, Machine Learning for Microelectronics, Signaling & System Design , consists of a boot camp class offering participants a hands-on opportunity to measure and train dynamic neural networks, a panel discussion, and eight technical sessions reviewing real world AI and ML deployment for hardware design, among other topics.

“We are fortunate to offer DesignCon attendees keynote presentations that meet the evolving needs of today’s engineering community,” said Suzanne Deffree, Brand Director, Intelligent Systems and Design, UBM. “This year, Siddiqi, Heath and Lau headline a 15-track conference speaking to the fundamental trends impacting the industry, from 5G deployment to the emerging wave of AI-powered hardware innovations.”

Full details on this year's keynote presentations, which are open to all event attendees:

Quantum Computing: Future Challenges for Testing & Commercial Implementation

Presented by: Dr. Irfan Siddiqi, Professor, Department of Physics, University of California Berkeley

In his keynote, Siddiqi will explore the practical implementations enabled by quantum theory’s paradigm shifting approach to information processing including the potential to tackle classically intractable computations, realize ultra-secure communication and develop new classes of precision sensors. The presentation will take place in the Elizabeth A. Hangs Theater on Tuesday, January 29 from 12:00 p.m. – 12:45 p.m. PST.

5G for Vehicle-to-X Communications

Presented by: Dr. Robert W. Heath Jr., Cullen Trust for Higher Education Endowed Professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at The University of Texas at Austin

The 5G of cellular communication networks offer functionality to support new applications like vehicle-to-anything (V2X) connectivity. In his keynote, Heath will review the requirements for V2X connectivity and how 5G may address them, with particular focus on the role millimeter wave communication may play in providing high bandwidths for connected vehicles. Heath will provide speculation about ways that sensors and communication can interact together in future networks. The presentation will take place in the Elizabeth A. Hangs Theater on Wednesday, January 30 from 12:00 p.m. – 12:45 p.m. PST.

Hyperscale Artificial Intelligence: A Glimpse at the Hardware Innovation Powering Uber's Self-driving & Flying Cars

Presented by: Gloria

Lau,

Head of Hardware Engineering at Uber

Lau will cover game changing solutions for AI hardware acceleration available for both the research and commercial space. This keynote will focus on the hyperscale datacenter hardware technology used for real world deep learning applications. Lau will discuss the many challenges faced at a hyperscale level, along with the hardware innovations developed to address these challenges. Her presentation will take place in the Elizabeth A. Hangs Theater on Thursday, January 31 from 12:00 p.m. – 12:45 p.m. PST.

DesignCon 2019 is also supported by The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) , offering its accreditation to conference attendees. Each conference hour is equivalent to one professional development hour (PDH), and 10 PDH’s result in one continuing education unit (CEU) and an official IEEE certificate. IEEE accreditation can be used to meet training requirements, stand out to future employers, and maintain an engineering license.

