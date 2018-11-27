27/11/2018 16:03:00

DesignCon 2019 Announces Keynote Speakers from Uber, University of Texas and UC Berkeley

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DesignCon, the nation’s largest event for chip, board and systems design engineers, today announced that Dr. Irfan Siddiqi, Dr. Robert W. Heath Jr. and Gloria Lau will keynote this year’s event. DesignCon takes place January 29 – 31, 2019, at the Santa Clara Convention Center. To register as press, please visit: designcon.tech.ubm.com/2019/registrations/Media.

Siddiqi, Professor in the Department of Physics at the University of California Berkeley, will examine the current state-of-the-art in nascent quantum processors, as well as key challenges for future implementation of the technology. Heath, Cullen Trust for Higher Education Endowed Professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at The University of Texas at Austin, will explore his work in automotive communications and how to solve the design and test challenges embedded in vehicle technology. Finally, Lau, Head of Hardware Engineering at Uber, will discuss the hyperscale datacenters that power the artificial intelligence (AI) to enable Uber’s futuristic self-driving and flying cars. 

To complement and extend the AI keynote, DesignCon devoted a new conference track to exploring the developing space of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence for hardware and electronics design. Track 15, Machine Learning for Microelectronics, Signaling & System Design, consists of a boot camp class offering participants a hands-on opportunity to measure and train dynamic neural networks, a panel discussion, and eight technical sessions reviewing real world AI and ML deployment for hardware design, among other topics. 

“We are fortunate to offer DesignCon attendees keynote presentations that meet the evolving needs of today’s engineering community,” said Suzanne Deffree, Brand Director, Intelligent Systems and Design, UBM. “This year, Siddiqi, Heath and Lau headline a 15-track conference speaking to the fundamental trends impacting the industry, from 5G deployment to the emerging wave of AI-powered hardware innovations.”    

Full details on this year's keynote presentations, which are open to all event attendees:

Quantum Computing: Future Challenges for Testing & Commercial Implementation

Presented by: Dr. Irfan Siddiqi, Professor, Department of Physics, University of California Berkeley

In his keynote, Siddiqi will explore the practical implementations enabled by quantum theory’s paradigm shifting approach to information processing including the potential to tackle classically intractable computations, realize ultra-secure communication and develop new classes of precision sensors. The presentation will take place in the Elizabeth A. Hangs Theater on Tuesday, January 29 from 12:00 p.m. – 12:45 p.m. PST.

5G for Vehicle-to-X Communications

Presented by: Dr. Robert W. Heath Jr., Cullen Trust for Higher Education Endowed Professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at The University of Texas at Austin

The 5G of cellular communication networks offer functionality to support new applications like vehicle-to-anything (V2X) connectivity. In his keynote, Heath will review the requirements for V2X connectivity and how 5G may address them, with particular focus on the role millimeter wave communication may play in providing high bandwidths for connected vehicles. Heath will provide speculation about ways that sensors and communication can interact together in future networks. The presentation will take place in the Elizabeth A. Hangs Theater on Wednesday, January 30 from 12:00 p.m. – 12:45 p.m. PST.

Hyperscale Artificial Intelligence: A Glimpse at the Hardware Innovation Powering Uber's Self-driving & Flying Cars

Presented by: Gloria

Lau,

Head of Hardware Engineering at Uber

Lau will cover game changing solutions for AI hardware acceleration available for both the research and commercial space. This keynote will focus on the hyperscale datacenter hardware technology used for real world deep learning applications. Lau will discuss the many challenges faced at a hyperscale level, along with the hardware innovations developed to address these challenges. Her presentation will take place in the Elizabeth A. Hangs Theater on Thursday, January 31 from 12:00 p.m. – 12:45 p.m. PST.

DesignCon 2019 is also supported by The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), offering its accreditation to conference attendees. Each conference hour is equivalent to one professional development hour (PDH), and 10 PDH’s result in one continuing education unit (CEU) and an official IEEE certificate. IEEE accreditation can be used to meet training requirements, stand out to future employers, and maintain an engineering license.

DesignCon Social Media (#DesignCon)

About DesignCon

DesignCon is the world's premier conference for chip, board and systems design engineers in the high-speed communications and semiconductor communities. DesignCon, created by engineers for engineers, takes place annually in Silicon Valley and remains the largest gathering of chip, board and systems designers in the country.  This three-day technical conference and two-day expo combines technical paper sessions, tutorials, industry panels, product demos and exhibits from the industry's leading experts and solutions providers. More information is available at: www.designcon.com. DesignCon is organized by is organized by UBM, which in June 2018 combined with Informa PLC to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organizer in the world. To learn more and for the latest news and information, visit www.ubm.com and www.informa.com

Media Contacts:

Lauren Lloyd, (310) 266-4792, DesignConPR@ubm.com

Tam Nguyen, (424) 410-9797, DesignConPR@ubm.com

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
21 Nov
GOMX
Jeg har aldrig rigtigt forstået behovet for at håne andre for at miste penge på en investering. Jeg ..
36
22 Nov
GEN
Tak for et dybt indlæg. Synes ikke du skal snydes for et tilsvarende interessant indlæg. I går så je..
29
25 Nov
VELO
VELOXIS - hvorfor købte jeg aktierne.... Jeg har været inde og ude af Veloxis mellem 2015 - 2016, så..
21
21 Nov
VELO
Det var forventeligt, at Veloxis i dagens handel ville miste lidt af gevinsten fra tirsdag. Især på ..
21
23 Nov
VELO
Efter diverse interviews med CEO og udmeldinger fra parterne vil jeg prøve at gætte mig frem til en ..
18
26 Nov
GOMX
Næppe enden på Gomspace!I Sky and Space Globals investorpræsentation 26/11-18 står der mange spænden..
17
21 Nov
DANSKE
Ny kalder de det for svindel til mere end 1500 milliarder kroner  galskaben er endeløs og pressen er..
17
21 Nov
GOMX
Snart er vel relativt.    Kan vi snart bo på månen? Skal du snart på toilettet? Personligt tror jeg ..
17
20 Nov
GEN
MAJA bliver 1. behandlingsvalg i USA og resten af verden - det kan der ikke længere være tvivl om me..
17
26 Nov
VELO
Det er næppe sandsynligt, at det kan lade sig gøre. Men vil I have syn for sagn, så tjek lige Astell..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
ICOBox Provides a Breakdown of Blockchain News for the Week of November 23, 2018
2
Flex LNG Ltd. Interim Financial Information, Third Quarter 2018
3
FDA Approves Vitrakvi® (larotrectinib), the First Ever TRK Inhibitor, for Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors Harboring an NTRK Gene Fusion(1,2)
4
Nokia and StarHub complete 5G New Radio pilot in Singapore
5
Pershing Resources Reports Additional Positive Gold Recovery Results on New Enterprise Project

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

17:06
RMG Partners with Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex to Reimagine Guest Experience
17:04
Built Technologies Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship
17:04
OnePoint Patient Care Continues Rapid Growth in Colorado
17:00
BIOPHYTIS to Host Key Opinion Leader Meeting on the Biology of Aging and its Application in Neuromuscular Diseases
17:00
Qubole Unveils Cloud-Native Solution Leveraging Amazon SageMaker to Advance Machine Learning
17:00
StackPath Launches EdgeEngine™ Serverless Computing
16:59
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend
16:53
CarLotz Launches In Texas With New San Antonio Location
16:52
Transaction in Own Shares

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
27 November 2018 17:26:24
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-11-27 18:26:24 - 2018-11-27 17:26:24 - 1000 - Website: OKAY