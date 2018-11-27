27/11/2018 10:44:00

Dividend Declaration

Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, November 27

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc

LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135

HEADLINE:            Second Interim Dividend

The Directors have declared a second interim dividend for the year ending 31 March 2019 of 2.4p per Ordinary Share payable on 28 December 2018 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 7 December 2018.  The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 6 December 2018. This dividend reflects the Directors’ intention for the total dividends for the year to grow at above the rate of inflation.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

27 November 2018

