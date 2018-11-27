Dividend Declaration

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc
LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135
HEADLINE: Second Interim Dividend
The Directors have declared a second interim dividend for the year ending 31 March 2019 of 2.4p per Ordinary Share payable on 28 December 2018 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 7 December 2018. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 6 December 2018. This dividend reflects the Directors’ intention for the total dividends for the year to grow at above the rate of inflation.
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
27 November 2018