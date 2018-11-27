Global Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) Technology Market to witness a CAGR of 63.8% during 2018-2025

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) Technology market is expected to witness a CAGR of 63.8%, and is projected to reach USD 3,319.9 million by 2025. Growing interest in the technology particularly from industries including augmented virtual reality and autonomous vehicle has resulted in the expansion of SLAM Technology across the globe. Moreover, application of SLAM technology in mobile robotics for both indoor and outdoor environment application opens pool of opportunity for the larger adoption of the technology across various end user industries. SLAM tech have been implemented in Google’s driverless cars for successful localization and mapping. SLAM has find its application in outer space as highly potential technology and is being used for navigation on MARS helping SLAM tech market to expand at significant rate.

SLAM technology involves map creation of the surrounding environment and orienting it properly with the map in real–time by means of robot or devices using a range of algorithms. SLAM has gain importance in recent years and is being implemented in varied applications in autonomous systems. Emergence of indoor applications of mobile robotics coupled with autonomous indoor navigation software for drones has gained traction in recent time. Companies are keen to look for solution which are intended to help drones to navigate in the complex obstacles and terrain with lack of GPS connectivity, thus providing thrust to the SLAM technology market.

Augmented and Virtual Reality : high potential market for SLAM Technology

SLAM has gained importance and interest across various vision companies as a potential tech for augmented and virtual reality. Augmented reality experiences are image marker-based, requiring pre-defined image for pointing the device camera. Using SLAM technology augmented reality applications are able to recognize and track 3D Objects & Scenes, and overlaying digital interactive augmentations. Tech companies are continuously looking to implement SLAM tech. Into their devices. Companies such as Apple are in continuous efforts to enter into augmented and virtual space opening pool of opportunities for SLAM tech market to grow at rapid rate over the coming years.

Browse full research report with TOC on

"Global SLAM technology Market Outlook, Trend and Opportunity Analysis, Competitive Insights, Actionable Segmentation & Forecast 2025" at: https://www.energiasmarketresearch.com/global-slam-technology-market-report/

To purchase report: sales@energiasmarketresearch.com

SLAM Technology Market – Regional insight

North America holds the largest share of the global market in 2017. U.S. is at the forefront of developing and implementation of SLAM technology across various platforms and is expected to be the largest market over the forecast period. The increasing number of industries adopting automation throughout the nation coupled with rising application of UAVs have led the path for market growth in the North American region. Given the technological advancement and hub for innovation, Europe is expected to be key region providing thrust to the global SLAM Technology market.

Key findings from the report:

The global SLAM Technology market is likely to reach USD 3,319.9 million by 2025

The Robot application segment accounted for the largest share of the global SLAM Technology market in 2017, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period

The Augmented reality application is expected to grow at high rate over the forecast period

North America held the largest share of the industry in 2017, and is further expected to register highest CAGR over the forecast period

The Indoor usage is expected to be the largest end user for the global SLAM Technology

Some of the key companies operating in the market include SLAMcore Limited, NavVis Gmbh, Inc., Wikitude GmbH., Dibotics, GESTALT Robotics GmbH, Parrot SA, Fetch Robotics Inc., Clearpath Robotics Inc., Amazon Robotics LLCAethon Inc., Apple Inc., Google LLC, and KUKA AG and among others

The report segments SLAM Technology market on the basis of technique, type, motion, application, end-use and region.

Global SLAM Technology Market, By Technique

EKF Slam

Fast Slam

Graph-based Slam

Topological Slam

Scan matching

Approximation

Others

Global SLAM Technology Market, By Type

Full SLAM

Online SLAM

Integrations

Global SLAM Technology Market, By Motion

3D

2D

Global SLAM Technology Market, By Application

Robot

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

Augmented Reality

Autonomous Vehicle

Planetary Rovers

Reef Monitoring

Others

Global SLAM Technology Market, By End-Use

Indoors • Household • Commercial • Others

Undersea • Military • Commercial • Others

Space • Military • Government • Others

Underground • Military • Commercial • Others

Global SLAM Technology Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Rest of World (RoW) • Central and South America • Middle East and Africa (MEA)

About Energias Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

-

Energias Market Research launched with the objective to provide in-depth market analysis, business research solutions, and consultation that is tailored to our client’s specific needs based on our impeccable research methodology.

With a wide range of expertise from various industrial sectors and more than 50 industries that include energy, chemical and materials, information communication technology, semiconductor industries, healthcare and daily consumer goods, etc. We strive to provide our clients with a one-stop solution for all research and consulting needs.

Our comprehensive industry-specific knowledge enables us in creating high quality global research outputs. This wide-range capability differentiates us from our competitors.

Contact:

Mr.

Alan Andrews

Business Development Manager

For any queries email us:

info@energiasmarketresearch.com

To purchase report:

sales@energiasmarketresearch.com

Call us: +1-716-239-4915

Visit:

https://www.energiasmarketresearch.com/