Greene Concepts Announces LOI to Acquire 60,000 sq ft Bottling Facility to Focus on CBD and Other Enhanced Beverages as it Enters Into the $200 Billion Beverage and Bottling Markets

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE – Greene Concepts, Inc. (INKW) announced today that the Company has entered into a Letter of Intent (“LOI”) to acquire a beverage and bottling facility including all equipment and real estate that will enable the company to enter into the lucrative $200 Billion beverage and bottling industry.

Lenny Greene will remain working with the company as an interim President/CEO as the company affects the completion of the asset purchase and integration in addition to the future transition and appointment of new management to Greene Concepts in the near term.

Mr. Greene stated, “I believe that the acquisition of this bottling facility and the new direction the Company will be taking will greatly add to shareholder value, which pleases me very much. Greene Concepts has a very long history as a company and the future business direction of the company seems very promising.”

Under terms of the LOI, incoming new management shall merge all assets of a bottling and beverage facility including land and equipment into Greene Concepts Inc. The facility will be focused on a variety of beverage product lines including, but not limited to CBD infused beverages, spring and artesian water, as well as enhanced athletic drinks in addition to other product offerings. Additional details of the asset merger and business transition will be provided via future company filings and press releases.

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com/) is a publicly traded company that is in the process of transitioning from the ink technology business to the specialty beverage and bottling business.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition.

