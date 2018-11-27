27/11/2018 16:11:00

INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Tesaro, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Related content
26 Nov - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for COST, TSRO and MGI: Levi & Kors..
25 Nov - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MGTI TRVN HTHT IGCC FIT SYF TSRO EIX..
23 Nov - 
 SHAREHOLDER ALERT:  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareho..
Related debate
14 Nov - 
Falder og falder
08 Nov - 
indlagt ordre på 30,2
08 Nov - 
Nogle som køber denne her i 31?

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Tesaro, Inc. (“Tesaro” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: TSRO) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between November 4, 2016 and November 14, 2016, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before January 9, 2019.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Tesaro’s liquid assets were not sufficient to fund operations and meet all cash flow requirements, despite completing a public offering of stock in early July, 2016. As a result of this liquidity shortfall, the Company planned another offering of stock just four months later. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Tesaro, investors suffered damages.

Join the case

to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.,

Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.,

www.schallfirm.com

310-301-3335

info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE:

 The Schall Law Firm

Schall Firm Logo 2.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

16:11 TSRO
INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Tesaro, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
26 Nov COST
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for COST, TSRO and MGI: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
25 Nov TSRO
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MGTI TRVN HTHT IGCC FIT SYF TSRO EIX MDR ATUS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
23 Nov TSRO
 SHAREHOLDER ALERT:  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Tesaro, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – TSRO
23 Nov TSRO
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of IGCC, AQUA, RBBN, TSRO, EIX and MDR
21 Nov TSRO
INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Tesaro, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
21 Nov TSRO
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of IGCC, FIT, SYF and TSRO
20 Nov TSRO
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for RBBN (formerly SONS) and TSRO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
19 Nov ACHC
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: APOG ALNY ACHC COST TRVN SFIX ALGN AQUA TSRO MGI MDR: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
18 Nov TSRO
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of FIT, TSRO, MGI and MDR

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
ICOBox Provides a Breakdown of Blockchain News for the Week of November 23, 2018
2
Flex LNG Ltd. Interim Financial Information, Third Quarter 2018
3
FDA Approves Vitrakvi® (larotrectinib), the First Ever TRK Inhibitor, for Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors Harboring an NTRK Gene Fusion(1,2)
4
Nokia and StarHub complete 5G New Radio pilot in Singapore
5
Pershing Resources Reports Additional Positive Gold Recovery Results on New Enterprise Project

Related stock quotes

Tesaro Inc 46.30 5.3% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

17:06
RMG Partners with Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex to Reimagine Guest Experience
17:04
Built Technologies Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship
17:04
OnePoint Patient Care Continues Rapid Growth in Colorado
17:00
BIOPHYTIS to Host Key Opinion Leader Meeting on the Biology of Aging and its Application in Neuromuscular Diseases
17:00
Qubole Unveils Cloud-Native Solution Leveraging Amazon SageMaker to Advance Machine Learning
17:00
StackPath Launches EdgeEngine™ Serverless Computing
16:59
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend
16:53
CarLotz Launches In Texas With New San Antonio Location
16:52
Transaction in Own Shares

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
27 November 2018 17:25:54
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-11-27 18:25:54 - 2018-11-27 17:25:54 - 1000 - Website: OKAY