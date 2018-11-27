27/11/2018 13:00:00

LA Business Journal Names Channel Factory One of City’s Fastest Growing Companies

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Channel Factory, the provider of software and managed media services for YouTube, today announced that the company has been named to the Los Angeles Business Journal list of the city’s top 50 fastest growing private companies for 2017. The company reported annual year-over-year revenue increase from 2015 to 2017 of 142 percent. Ranking at 31, the company has increased from the previous year by 25 places, illustrating the high demand for technology-driven video solutions for advertisers. The company was compared to all eligible private companies across all industries, including manufacturing, retail, technology and staffing and healthcare.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the thriving Los Angeles business community, especially the advertising and marketing technology sector, which has created a substantial foothold here,” said Tony Chen, Founder and CEO at Channel Factory. “We see continued growth in our future as we capture a larger share of the expanding video and OTT market, and innovate across new technologies such as blockchain to deliver more robust, transparent solutions for our advertisers.”

The global video advertising market is projected to be worth $47 billion by 2023, almost double its 2018 value, according to research from the World Advertising Research Center. Online video is the fastest growing channel, but OTT video and other smart TV-enabled digital video channels are set to accelerate. Channel Factory offers targeting and media buying control, brand safety and transparency as well as transparent reporting for advertisers. The company plans to deliver a comprehensive video advertising platform for brands to unite a multichannel video strategy.

About Channel Factory

Channel Factory helps brands and agencies maximize YouTube and video advertising. Channel Factory’s award winning platform, ViewIQ, combines a robust database with end-to-end software, providing advertisers media planning, optimization, and analytics. Established in 2010, Channel Factory helps advertisers reach the right people at the right time, increasing ad performance, lowering cost and ensuring brand safety. Channel Factory’s software benefits extend beyond advertisers to YouTube creators and influencers who can use ViewIQ to grow and monetize their channels. ViewIQ creates a unique relationship between advertisers, creators and the broader video ecosystem, resulting in resonant, effective ads, successful creator publishers, and a more frictionless viewing experience for consumers.

Based in Los Angeles, CA, Channel Factory manages video advertising campaigns for more than 300 advertisers through direct and agency relationships.

