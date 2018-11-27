27/11/2018 13:00:00

Live Ventures Subsidiary Vintage Stock Announces Opening of New Retail Location in Time for Holiday Shopping Season

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Ventures Incorporated (Nasdaq:LIVE), a diversified holding company, announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Vintage Stock, opened a new store in time for this holiday shopping season.  The new store is located in Columbia Mall in Columbia, Missouri, located just off Interstate 70 and North Station Boulevard. 

“We believe the Columbia Mall location is ideally situated for gaming and movie enthusiasts and new customers alike. We are excited to be serving the Columbia market in the Columbia Mall location,” said Rodney Spriggs, CEO of Vintage Stock.

About Live Ventures

Live Ventures Incorporated, originally incorporated in 1968, is a diversified holding company with a strategic focus on acquiring profitable companies that have demonstrated a strong history of earnings power. Through its operating subsidiary, Marquis Industries, the company operates as a specialty, high-performance yarns manufacturer and hard-surfaces re-seller. Marquis Industries, which is a top-10 high-end residential carpet manufacturer in the United States, utilizes its state-of-the-art yarn extrusion capacity to market monofilament textured yarn products to the artificial turf industry. Marquis is the only manufacturer in the world that can produce certain types of yarn prized by the industry. Through its operating subsidiary Vintage Stock, an award-winning entertainment retailer, the company sells new and pre-owned movies, classic and current generation video games and systems, music on CD and LP, collectible comics, books, toys, and more. Vintage Stock, through its stores and website, ships product worldwide directly to the customer's doorstep.  Through its operating subsidiary ApplianceSmart, the company sells new major household appliances in the United States through a chain of company-owned retail stores operating under the name ApplianceSmart®.

Contact:

Live Ventures Incorporated

Tim Matula, Investor Relations

(425) 836-9035

tmatula@live-ventures.com

https://live-ventures.com

Source:  Live Ventures Incorporated

 

