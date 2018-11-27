27/11/2018 21:30:00

MacroGenics Announces Participation in Three Investor Conferences

Related content
14 Nov - 
MacroGenics Announces Poster Presentation on Preclinica..
09 Nov - 
MacroGenics Reports Presentation of Clinical Data at 33..
07 Nov - 
MacroGenics Provides Update on Corporate Progress and 3..

ROCKVILLE, MD, Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

MacroGenics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGNX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company's management will participate in three upcoming investor meetings, which include:

  • Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference – MacroGenics’ management will participate in a fireside chat at the conference in Boston, MA on November 28, 2018, at 12:30 p.m. ET.

  • Citi Global Healthcare Conference – MacroGenics’ management will participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the conference in New York City on December 6, 2018.

  • Leerink 12th Annual POLARxPRESS Bus Tour - MacroGenics’ management will participate in the meeting and provide a corporate update in New York City on December 12, 2018, at 9:30 a.m. ET.

An audio-only webcast of the Evercore ISI fireside chat may be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor Relations section of MacroGenics' website at https://ir.macrogenics.com/events.cfm. The Company will maintain an archived replay of this webcast on its website for 30 days after the conference.

About MacroGenics, Inc.

MacroGenics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Company generates its pipeline of product candidates primarily from its proprietary suite of next-generation antibody-based technology platforms, which have applicability across broad therapeutic domains. The combination of MacroGenics' technology platforms and protein engineering expertise has allowed the Company to generate promising product candidates and enter into several strategic collaborations with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. For more information, please see the Company's website at www.macrogenics.com. MacroGenics, the MacroGenics logo and DART are trademarks or registered trademarks of MacroGenics, Inc.

###

Contacts:

Jim Karrels, Senior Vice President, CFO

MacroGenics, Inc.

1-301-251-5172, info@macrogenics.com

Karen Sharma, Senior Vice President

MacDougall Biomedical Communications

1-781-235-3060, ksharma@macbiocom.com

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

21:30 MGNX
MacroGenics Announces Participation in Three Investor Conferences
14 Nov MGNX
MacroGenics Announces Poster Presentation on Preclinical PD-L1 x CD137 DART® Program at the EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium in Dublin
09 Nov MGNX
MacroGenics Reports Presentation of Clinical Data at 33rd Annual SITC Meeting
07 Nov MGNX
MacroGenics Provides Update on Corporate Progress and 3rd Quarter 2018 Financial Results
31 Oct MGNX
MacroGenics Announces Date of Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call
29 Oct NSTG
MacroGenics and NanoString Enter Translational Research Collaboration to Identify and Develop Biomarkers in Immuno-Oncology
22 Oct MGNX
MacroGenics Announces Participation in Three Investor Conferences
19 Oct TTI
Report: Developing Opportunities within Just Energy Group, Tetra Technologies, Domtar, MacroGenics, ObsEva SA, and Magic Software Enterprises — Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018
26 Sep MGNX
MacroGenics Announces Participation in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
30 Aug MGNX
MacroGenics Announces Participation in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Flex LNG Ltd. Interim Financial Information, Third Quarter 2018
2
FDA Approves Vitrakvi® (larotrectinib), the First Ever TRK Inhibitor, for Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors Harboring an NTRK Gene Fusion(1,2)
3
Pershing Resources Reports Additional Positive Gold Recovery Results on New Enterprise Project
4
Nokia and StarHub complete 5G New Radio pilot in Singapore
5
The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Campbell Soup Company (CPB)

Related stock quotes

MacroGenics Inc 16.25 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:15
Itaú Corpbanca Files Material Event Notice Announcing the Resignation of two Directors
22:06
SHARC International Enters into $1.3 Million Loan Agreements
22:00
Sysco’s Innovative E-Commerce Platform, Supplies on the Fly, Partners with Frieda’s Specialty Produce
22:00
Conn's, Inc. Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results
22:00
Pool Corporation to Participate in Global Mizuho Investor Conference and Deutsche Bank’s 2018 Homebuilding & Building Products Conference
22:00
Sorenson Holdings Withdraws Refinancing of Existing Indebtedness Due to Market Conditions
21:57
Oil-Dri to Combine First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Investor Teleconference with Fiscal 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
21:50
Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. to Acquire First Beeville Financial Corporation and Its Subsidiary, the First National Bank of Beeville
21:45
Liquidia Technologies Provides Leadership Update

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
27 November 2018 22:33:28
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-11-27 23:33:28 - 2018-11-27 22:33:28 - 1000 - Website: OKAY