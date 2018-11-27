27/11/2018 21:30:00

MagneGas To Present at 11th Annual LD Micro Main Event

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MagneGas Applied Technology Solutions, Inc. ("MagneGas" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MNGA), a leading clean technology company in the renewable resources and environmental solutions industries, announced today that it will be presenting at the 11th annual LD Micro Main Event conference, being held December 4-6, 2018 in Los Angeles, CA. 

Scott Mahoney, Chief Executive Officer of MagneGas, will be delivering the presentation and meeting with investors scheduled to be at the conference. Investors attending the conference who are interested in meeting directly with management are encouraged to contact MagneGas investor relations at tpatel@edisongroup.com. 

Event:

 11th Annual LD Micro Main Event

Date:

 Wednesday, December 5, 2018

Time:

 1:30pm PST

Location:

 Track 5, Luxe Sunset Hotel, Bel-Aire, CA

The LD Micro Main Event will take place December 4th, 5th, and 6th, in Los Angeles at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 250 companies, and will be attended by over 1,200 individuals.

View MagneGas’ profile here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/MNGA

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space.

What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

About MagneGas Applied Technology Solutions, Inc.

MagneGas Applied Technology Solutions, Inc. (MNGA) owns a patented process that converts various renewables and liquid wastes into MagneGas® fuels. These fuels can be used as an alternative to natural gas or for metal cutting. The Company's testing has shown that its metal cutting fuel “MagneGas2®” is faster, cleaner and more productive than other alternatives on the market. It is also cost effective and safe to use with little changeover costs.  The Company currently sells MagneGas2® into the metal working market as a replacement to acetylene.

The Company also sells equipment for the sterilization of bio-contaminated liquid waste for various industrial and agricultural markets. In addition, the Company is developing a variety of ancillary uses for MagneGas® fuels utilizing its high flame temperature for co-combustion of hydrocarbon fuels and other advanced applications.  For more information on MagneGas, please visit the Company's website at https://www.MagneGas.com.

The Company distributes MagneGas2® through Independent Distributors in the U.S and through its wholly owned distributors, ESSI, Green Arc Supply, Paris Oxygen, Latex Welding Supplies, United Welding Supplies, Trico Welding Supply and Complete Welding of San Diego. The Company operates 13 locations across California, Texas, Louisiana, and Florida.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.  These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our public filings with the SEC are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the SEC at https://www.sec.gov

Investor Contacts:

Tirth Patel

Edison Advisors

T: 646-653-7035

tpatel@edisongroup.com 

logo1.jpg

