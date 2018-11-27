27/11/2018 12:40:00

Market Trends Toward New Normal in Palatin Technologies, Revance Therapeutics, Geo Group, QUANTENNA COMMS, The Navigators Group, and INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC — Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings

Related content
15 Oct - 
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Martin Marietta..
11 Oct - 
Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Materion..
09 Aug - 
Recent Analysis Shows Avon Products, Iron Mountain, Ess..

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PTN), Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC), Geo Group Inc (NYSE:GEO), QUANTENNA COMMS (NASDAQ:QTNA), The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG), and INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC (NYSE:IVR), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

PTN DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=PTN

RVNC DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=RVNC

GEO DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=GEO

QTNA DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=QTNA

NAVG DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=NAVG

IVR DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=IVR

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PTN), Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC), Geo Group Inc (NYSE:GEO), QUANTENNA COMMS (NASDAQ:QTNA), The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG), and INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC (NYSE:IVR) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed November 23rd, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

PALATIN TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (PTN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Palatin Technologies' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Palatin Technologies reported revenue of $0.03MM vs $26.94MM (down 99.87%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.03 vs $0.05. For the twelve months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Palatin Technologies reported revenue of $67.13MM vs $44.72MM (up 50.11%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.12 vs -$0.07. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 11th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.18 and is expected to report on September 12th, 2019.

To read the full Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=PTN

-----------------------------------------

REVANCE THERAPEUTICS, INC. (RVNC) REPORT OVERVIEW

Revance Therapeutics' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Revance Therapeutics reported revenue of $2.36MM vs $0.08MM (up 3,049.33%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.91 vs -$1.01. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Revance Therapeutics reported revenue of $0.26MM vs $0.30MM (down 12.67%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$4.01 vs -$3.18. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 27th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$1.14. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$3.88 and is expected to report on February 27th, 2019.

To read the full Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=RVNC

-----------------------------------------

GEO GROUP INC (GEO) REPORT OVERVIEW

Geo Group's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Geo Group reported revenue of $583.53MM vs $566.76MM (up 2.96%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.33 vs $0.31 (up 6.45%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Geo Group reported revenue of $2,263.42MM vs $2,179.49MM (up 3.85%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.22 vs $1.34 (down 8.96%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 13th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.67. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.09 and is expected to report on February 13th, 2019.

To read the full Geo Group Inc (GEO) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=GEO

-----------------------------------------

QUANTENNA COMMS (QTNA) REPORT OVERVIEW

QUANTENNA COMMS's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, QUANTENNA COMMS reported revenue of $59.35MM vs $50.11MM (up 18.44%) and basic earnings per share $0.10 vs $0.08 (up 25.00%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, QUANTENNA COMMS reported revenue of $176.36MM vs $129.07MM (up 36.64%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.00 vs -$0.30. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 11th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.08. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.88 and is expected to report on February 11th, 2019.

To read the full QUANTENNA COMMS (QTNA) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=QTNA

-----------------------------------------

THE NAVIGATORS GROUP, INC. (NAVG) REPORT OVERVIEW

The Navigators Group's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, The Navigators Group reported revenue of $376.98MM vs $326.47MM (up 15.47%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.16 vs -$0.95. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, The Navigators Group reported revenue of $1,314.48MM vs $1,197.53MM (up 9.77%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.38 vs $2.85 (down 51.58%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 21st, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.81. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.98 and is expected to report on February 21st, 2019.

To read the full The Navigators Group, Inc. (NAVG) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=NAVG

-----------------------------------------

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC (IVR) REPORT OVERVIEW

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC reported revenue of $162.09MM vs $140.39MM (up 15.46%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.58 vs $0.44. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC reported revenue of $545.06MM vs $478.68MM (up 13.87%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.87 vs $2.07 (up 38.65%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 19th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

To read the full INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC (IVR) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=IVR

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT FUNDAMENTAL MARKETS

Fundamental Markets serves thousands of members and have provided research through some of the world's leading brokerages for over a decade–and continue to be one of the best information sources for investors and investment professionals worldwide. Fundamental Markets' roster boasts decades of financial experience and includes top financial writers, FINRA® BrokerCheck® certified professionals with current and valid CRD® number designations, as well as Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation holders, to ensure up to date factual information for active readers on the topics they care about.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Fundamental Markets' oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Fundamental Markets' roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Fundamental Markets have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Fundamental Markets' Compliance department by Phone, at +1 667-401-0010, or by E-mail at compliance@Fundamental-Markets.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Fundamental Markets, Fundamental Markets members, and/or Fundamental Markets affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Fundamental Markets makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Fundamental Markets has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Fundamental Markets is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Andrew Duffie, Media Department

Office: +1 667-401-0010

E-mail: media@Fundamental-Markets.com

© 2018 Fundamental Markets. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnership@Fundamental-Markets.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

FINRA®, BrokerCheck®, and CRD® are registered trademarks owned by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

12:40 GEO
Market Trends Toward New Normal in Palatin Technologies, Revance Therapeutics, Geo Group, QUANTENNA COMMS, The Navigators Group, and INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC — Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings
15 Oct INFN
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Martin Marietta Materials, Care, Infinera, Penn National Gaming, FTI Consulting, and Geo Group — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production
09 Aug AVP
Recent Analysis Shows Avon Products, Iron Mountain, Essex Property Trust, Vistra Energy, Geo Group, and ServiceNow Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth
30 Mar VRA
Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Boise Cascade, L.L.C, Vera Bradley, WGL, Geo Group, L3 Technologies, and MTS — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence
29 Jan GEO
Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Children's Place, Dolby Laboratories, StoneMor Partners, PBF Logistics LP, Tootsie Roll Industries, and Geo Group — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
ICOBox Provides a Breakdown of Blockchain News for the Week of November 23, 2018
2
Flex LNG Ltd. Interim Financial Information, Third Quarter 2018
3
FDA Approves Vitrakvi® (larotrectinib), the First Ever TRK Inhibitor, for Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors Harboring an NTRK Gene Fusion(1,2)
4
Nokia and StarHub complete 5G New Radio pilot in Singapore
5
Pershing Resources Reports Additional Positive Gold Recovery Results on New Enterprise Project

Related stock quotes

Geo Group Inc (The) REIT 23.10 0.0% Stock price unchanged
Revance Therapeutics Inc 20.30 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

13:45
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
13:45
MOBI724 Global Solutions Announces Date of Release of Q3 2018 Financial Results and Details of Investor Conference Call
13:42
KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP: Final Deadline Reminder for Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. Investors – AAOI
13:40
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Genocea Biosciences, Big Lots, SemGroup, Conn's, Mimecast, and Neos Therapeutics — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape
13:37
Net Asset Value(s)
13:35
IT – INET Nordic – REMINDER: Auction on Demand additional Time In Forces and Smart Order Routing strategies (69/18)
13:35
Cemtrex Provides Additional Information Regarding Rights Offering
13:35
Good Gaming Inc. Releases Two New Seasonal Minecraft Servers in Preparation for the Upcoming Holiday Season
13:35
Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dillard's, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Strongbridge Biopharma, Myriad Genetics, and Beazer Homes — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
27 November 2018 14:01:20
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-11-27 15:01:20 - 2018-11-27 14:01:20 - 1000 - Website: OKAY