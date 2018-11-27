27/11/2018 19:12:58

MERGER ALERT – CVON and ORM: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

ConvergeOne Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQGM: CVON)

Merger Announcement: November 6, 2018

Transaction Details: ConvergeOne Holdings will be purchased by affiliates of CVC Fund VII. Under the terms of the transaction, ConvergeOne shareholders will receive $12.50 per share.

To learn more about the CVON investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/convergeone-holdings-inc.

Owens Realty Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE American: ORM)

Merger Announcement: November 7, 2018

Transaction Details: Owens Realty will be purchased by Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC). Under the terms of the transaction, Owens Realty shareholders will receive 1.441 Ready Capital shares for each share of Owens Realty stock they own, based on a fixed exchange ratio subject to adjustments if the Company’s book value per share declines by more than three percent. Based on the closing price of Ready Capital stock on November 7, 2018, this represents a value of approximately $21.53 per share.

To learn more about the ORM investigation and your rights, go tohttps://www.zlk.com/mna/owens-realty-mortgage-inc.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

250x148_zlk.jpg

