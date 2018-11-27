Mountain America Credit Union Celebrates Opening of New Farmington Branch

SANDY, Utah, Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union is pleased to announce its newest location in Farmington, Utah. The Farmington Branch is located at 495 N Station Parkway. A Ribbon Cutting will take place at the branch on November 30 and a Grand Opening Celebration will follow, next spring.

The Farmington Branch is managed by Lindsay Hymas, who has worked in the financial services industry for 15 years. Originally from Davis County, Hymas and her husband have lived in Farmington for the past 8 years. She is looking forward to serving the people of the Farmington area and is excited with what the new branch has to offer the community.

“The Farmington Branch is a beautiful addition to a thriving community that has become a destination place for the Wasatch Front,” Hymas said. “The new Farmington Branch is an innovative and modern spin on the typical brick & mortar branch. We feature a unique, streamlined concept that allows staff to come out into the lobby to greet members, resulting in a more open and engaging member experience. Our incredible team is excited to serve the residents of Farmington and the Wasatch Front, and help them achieve their financial dreams!”

The Farmington Branch provides a wide range of financial products and services, including traditional savings, insurance, investments, auto and RV loans and a full array of mortgage loans and services. Mountain America also offers the innovative MyStyle CheckingSM account with customizable rewards. Being federally chartered, Mountain America provides an additional broad assortment of services, including real estate and business lending.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 780,000 members and $8 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union assists members on the right path to help them identify and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 90 branches across five states, thousands of shared-branching locations nationwide and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—safely guiding you forward along your financial journey. Learn more at macu.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/60ea2427-645f-4cd7-9cf1-724040a124d3

Media Contact:

Tony Rasmussen

801-325-6430

trasmussen@macu.com