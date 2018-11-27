27/11/2018 17:38:11

Mountain America Credit Union Celebrates Opening of New Farmington Branch

SANDY, Utah, Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union is pleased to announce its newest location in Farmington, Utah. The Farmington Branch is located at 495 N Station Parkway. A Ribbon Cutting will take place at the branch on November 30 and a Grand Opening Celebration will follow, next spring.

The Farmington Branch is managed by Lindsay Hymas, who has worked in the financial services industry for 15 years. Originally from Davis County, Hymas and her husband have lived in Farmington for the past 8 years. She is looking forward to serving the people of the Farmington area and is excited with what the new branch has to offer the community.

“The Farmington Branch is a beautiful addition to a thriving community that has become a destination place for the Wasatch Front,” Hymas said. “The new Farmington Branch is an innovative and modern spin on the typical brick & mortar branch. We feature a unique, streamlined concept that allows staff to come out into the lobby to greet members, resulting in a more open and engaging member experience. Our incredible team is excited to serve the residents of Farmington and the Wasatch Front, and help them achieve their financial dreams!”

The Farmington Branch provides a wide range of financial products and services, including traditional savings, insurance, investments, auto and RV loans and a full array of mortgage loans and services.  Mountain America also offers the innovative MyStyle CheckingSM account with customizable rewards. Being federally chartered, Mountain America provides an additional broad assortment of services, including real estate and business lending.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 780,000 members and $8 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union assists members on the right path to help them identify and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 90 branches across five states, thousands of shared-branching locations nationwide and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—safely guiding you forward along your financial journey. Learn more at macu.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/60ea2427-645f-4cd7-9cf1-724040a124d3

Media Contact:

Tony Rasmussen

801-325-6430

trasmussen@macu.com

MACU_Logo_Vrt_2.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
21 Nov
GOMX
Jeg har aldrig rigtigt forstået behovet for at håne andre for at miste penge på en investering. Jeg ..
36
22 Nov
GEN
Tak for et dybt indlæg. Synes ikke du skal snydes for et tilsvarende interessant indlæg. I går så je..
29
25 Nov
VELO
VELOXIS - hvorfor købte jeg aktierne.... Jeg har været inde og ude af Veloxis mellem 2015 - 2016, så..
21
21 Nov
VELO
Det var forventeligt, at Veloxis i dagens handel ville miste lidt af gevinsten fra tirsdag. Især på ..
21
23 Nov
VELO
Efter diverse interviews med CEO og udmeldinger fra parterne vil jeg prøve at gætte mig frem til en ..
18
26 Nov
GOMX
Næppe enden på Gomspace!I Sky and Space Globals investorpræsentation 26/11-18 står der mange spænden..
17
21 Nov
DANSKE
Ny kalder de det for svindel til mere end 1500 milliarder kroner  galskaben er endeløs og pressen er..
17
21 Nov
GOMX
Snart er vel relativt.    Kan vi snart bo på månen? Skal du snart på toilettet? Personligt tror jeg ..
17
20 Nov
GEN
MAJA bliver 1. behandlingsvalg i USA og resten af verden - det kan der ikke længere være tvivl om me..
17
26 Nov
VELO
Det er næppe sandsynligt, at det kan lade sig gøre. Men vil I have syn for sagn, så tjek lige Astell..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
ICOBox Provides a Breakdown of Blockchain News for the Week of November 23, 2018
2
Flex LNG Ltd. Interim Financial Information, Third Quarter 2018
3
FDA Approves Vitrakvi® (larotrectinib), the First Ever TRK Inhibitor, for Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors Harboring an NTRK Gene Fusion(1,2)
4
Pershing Resources Reports Additional Positive Gold Recovery Results on New Enterprise Project
5
Nokia and StarHub complete 5G New Radio pilot in Singapore

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

18:40
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of National Commerce Corporation (NCOM) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages NCOM Investors to Contact the Firm
18:39
Puration and Kali Plan to Submit New Patent Applications in Conjunction with Generex Agreement
18:36
“GIVE A SHIRT” POP-UP SHOP OFFERS CHICAGOANS A MEANINGFUL WAY TO SHOP THIS HOLIDAY SEASON WHILE GIVING THE HOMELESS A SPECIAL BOOST
18:30
Vera Bradley Donates $50,000 to YWCA Northeast Indiana for Giving Tuesday
18:25
Theratechnologies’ CFO to Present at 30th Annual Piper Jaffray and at BMO Healthcare Conferences
18:18
LiveWire Ergogenics Portfolio Company Mojave Jane Acquired by Canadian Holding Company High Hampton
18:08
PSECU Receives International Recognition for Marketing Efforts for Fifth Consecutive Year
18:06
Corizon Health Secures Investment of More Than $100 Million to Strengthen Balance Sheet
18:05
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for HTHT, CWH and ATUS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
27 November 2018 19:08:51
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-11-27 20:08:51 - 2018-11-27 19:08:51 - 1000 - Website: OKAY