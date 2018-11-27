27/11/2018 12:57:00

Music of Your Life, Inc. to Launch CBD-Based Health and Beauty Line

Products developed by recent acquisition The Marquie Group, led by former Herbalife International executive Jacquie Carter

LAS VEGAS, NV, Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Radio syndicator and health/wellness company, Music of Your Life, Inc. (OTCPK: MYLI) today announced its plan to develop, market and sell direct-to-consumers, unique cannabidiol (CBD) based wellness products to combat pervasive, unmet health and beauty challenges faced by global consumers.

The beauty drinks will be naturally sweetened and fortified with novel formulations of amino acids, antioxidants, hydrolyzed collagen, CBD and other nature-derived ingredients. The “Nutri-cosmetics” line of skin care products are designed specifically as solutions to modern day skin nutrition and beauty challenges.

The Company plans to introduce its initial product line in early 2019 with a national campaign on its nationally syndicated radio network and other channels. 

Cannabidiol (CBD) is being increasingly recognized as a powerful health supplement with the potential to reduce anxiety and improved overall well-being without the psychoactive effects of THC.

Containing a full spectrum of amino acids critical to skin function, CBD has the potential to mitigate environmental skin damage that leads to premature aging, eczema, and acne, and can combat chronic skin disorders such as psoriasis.

“For us, skin goes deep. We don’t just focus on the surface, we nourish and protect from the inside out AND the outside in,” comments Ms. Carter.  “We take the best from Nature, Nutrition, and Science to create a synergy and deliver the benefits your body needs.”

About Music of Your Life

Music of Your Life, Inc. (OTCPK: MYLI) owns and operates two businesses:

Music of Your Life, the nation’s longest-running, nationally syndicated music radio program featuring “Adult Standards,” broadcast nationwide and internationally to a worldwide audience on the Internet, and The Marquie Group, led by former Director, Worldwide Training and Education for Herbalife International, Jacquie Carter, is a direct-to-consumer health and beauty products platform with a pipeline of innovative solutions to pervasive wellness concerns: anxiety, anti-aging, low-energy, sleeplessness, and stress that use advanced formulations of plant-based, amino-acid and CBD alternatives to chemical ingredients.

Ms. Carter has traveled to more than 90-countries educating people on the benefits of proper skin care, while simultaneously launching 60 beauty products worldwide, which have generated more than a billion dollars in sales during her two-decade tenure with the company.

Products planned for early 2019 launch include CBD-infused beauty masks, invigorating facial serums, and three beauty drinks, each with unique, skin and complexion enhancing properties.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding future circumstances. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Actual results, events, and performance may differ. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The inclusion of any statement in this release does not constitute an admission by the Company or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statements are material.

Investor and Media Inquiries

Marc Angell, CEO

800-351-3021

marc@musicofyourlife.com

