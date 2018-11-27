27/11/2018 09:27:00

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, November 27

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the "Company")

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date: 27 November 2018

Net Asset Values

The Company announces that, as at the close of business on 26 November 2018, the unaudited net asset values per ordinary share, valued on a 'bid price' basis, were:

Capital only: 3,946p

Including income: 3,982p                                                

Enquiries:

Steven Cowie

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

