London, November 27

                                                                           
Net Asset Values for
investment trust companies
managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited
The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc

As at close of business on 26-November-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            689.45p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            702.72p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            678.83p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            692.10p
LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Trust plc

As at close of business on 26-November-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            488.16p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            489.83p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc

As at close of business on 26-November-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            368.25p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            375.38p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            364.08p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            371.21p
LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16
Invesco Income Growth Trust plc

As at close of business on 26-November-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            297.42p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            303.60p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135
Keystone Investment Trust Plc

As at close of business on 26-November-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            1782.23p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            1828.08p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            1736.58p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            1782.43p
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563
Invesco Asia Trust plc

As at close of business on 26-November-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            290.83p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            295.34p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 26-November-2018
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            196.74p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            196.88p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

UK Equity class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 26-November-2018
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            165.23p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            165.86p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 26-November-2018
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            103.48p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            103.68p
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares
As at close of business on 26-November-2018
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue            131.22p
INCLUDING current year revenue                            131.49p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
