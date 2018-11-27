27/11/2018 05:01:27

Nokia and StarHub complete 5G New Radio pilot in Singapore

Press Release

  • First 5G New Radio end-to-end pilot in Singapore on 3.5GHz frequency band compliant with 3GPP standards

  • Demonstrated high-performance, low-latency 5G use cases for industries and consumers

27 November 2018

Singapore - Nokia and StarHub have completed the first outdoor pilot of 5G New Radio on 3.5GHz frequency band in Singapore. The companies demonstrated industrial and consumer applications to staff, industry partners and enterprise customers over 'live' Nokia 5G cells and core network technology at StarHub's headquarters in Singapore.

One industrial application replicated a manufacturing environment, featuring how businesses can use 5G-enabled video analytics to enhance efficiency and minimise production errors. Another demonstration showed how sports fans can turn to virtual reality headsets to enjoy 'live' events virtually lag-free over 5G.

The over-the-air pilot with third party devices showcased the capabilities of a 5G non-standalone network architecture (Nokia 5G radio technology interworking with StarHub's 4G core network) to deliver the speeds, capacity and latency required to support enhanced mobile broadband services. Nokia deployed AirScale Radio Access technology with 5G New Radio 3GPP-compliant software and the Nokia AirFrame data center solution, leveraging its services expertise to optimise deployment.

Chong Siew Loong, Chief Technology Officer of StarHub, said: "As 5G inches closer, we are intensifying trials to identify new business opportunities and chart our network transformation roadmap to meet the demands of our customers. This successful pilot with Nokia showcases the readiness and possibilities of 5G to enhance consumer services and boost efficiencies for enterprises. It aligns with StarHub's goal to support and accelerate Smart Nation initiatives in Singapore."

Tommi Uitto, president of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said: "Nokia is able to offer customers such as StarHub a pre-integrated and ultra-optimised network using its 5G Future X end-to-end architecture to accelerate the launch of 5G. Leveraging this technology, customers such as StarHub can achieve greater operational efficiencies and higher performance as they begin to deliver enhanced mobile broadband services."

About StarHub

StarHub is a leading homegrown Singapore company that delivers world-class communications, entertainment and digital solutions. With our extensive fibre and wireless infrastructure and global partnerships, we bring to people, homes and enterprises quality mobile and fixed services, a broad suite of premium content, and a diverse range of communications solutions. We develop and deliver to corporate and government clients solutions incorporating artificial intelligence, cyber security, data analytics, Internet of Things and robotics. We are committed to conducting our business in a sustainable and environmentally responsible manner. Launched in 2000 and listed on the Singapore Exchange mainboard since 2004, StarHub is a component stock of the SGX Sustainability Leaders Index and the SGX Sustainability Leaders Enhanced Index. Find us at www.starhub.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing.

We adhere to the highest ethical business standards as we create technology with social purpose, quality and integrity. Nokia is enabling the infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things to transform the human experience. www.nokia.com

Media Inquiries:

StarHub

Philemon Foo

Corporate Communications

Phone: +65 6825 5635

Email: philemon.foo@starhub.com

Nokia

Communications

Phone: +358 10 448 4900

Email: press.services@nokia.com

