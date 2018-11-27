27/11/2018 13:00:00

Oak Hill Advisors Streamlines Cash and Collateral Management with Hazeltree

NEW YORK and LONDON and HONG KONG, Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hazeltree, the leading provider of integrated buy-side treasury management solutions, and Oak Hill Advisors, a leading global alternative investment firm focused on performing and distressed credit, today announced the successful implementation of Hazeltree’s cash and collateral management suite.  Hazeltree helps Oak Hill’s treasury team better manage operational risks, strengthen its controls, drive efficiencies and increase yields on excess cash.

Oak Hill Advisors implemented the following Hazeltree products:

  • Hazeltree Cash Manager™ to enable centralized aggregation and monitoring of Oak Hill’s cash balances across more than 25 brokers, banks, and other counterparties; and, the execution of cash movements and payments of more than 100 wires daily via a fully integrated wire solution, including multi-level authorizations, robust controls and detailed audit trails.

  • Hazeltree Collateral Manager™ to streamline and aggregate Oak Hill’s OTC collateral management activity; compare and reconcile internal, independently-valued OTC positions with CSA terms applied, against each counterparty’s view; and, efficiently respond to, issue, or dispute daily margin calls to optimize capital and collateral usage.

“Oak Hill wanted to further strengthen its controls and operational efficiencies surrounding cash movements, payments and collateral management. Hazeltree provided an integrated, scalable solution that fully supports our expanding business requirements,” said John Mack, Oak Hill’s Managing Director of Operations & Client Accounting. “Hazeltree has helped our treasury management function deliver leading-edge capabilities to further minimize operational risks and identify opportunities to capture incremental yield.”

"Oak Hill has been a great partner to work with," said Sameer Shalaby, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hazeltree. "We look forward to supporting Oak Hill’s treasury requirements as they continue to expand their business."

About Oak Hill Advisors

Oak Hill Advisors is a leading independent investment firm with approximately $32 billion of capital under management. OHA has over 25 years of experience investing in a variety of asset classes, including performing and non-performing corporate credit, shipping, real estate, aviation and structured products as well as private equity. The firm's investment activities are concentrated in North America and Europe. OHA manages multi-strategy and single strategy credit funds, distressed funds, collateralized loan obligations, other customized mandates and a business development company. The firm's investment activities are driven by a fundamental value-oriented philosophy focused on credit analysis, relative value analysis, risk-adjusted return generation, loss avoidance and active risk management. The firm invests on behalf of a diverse, global investor group. OHA employs more than 300 people globally and is headquartered in New York, with other key offices in London, Hong Kong, Sydney and Fort Worth, Texas.

About Hazeltree

Hazeltree is the leading Treasury Management solution provider, serving hedge funds, asset managers, fund administrators, insurance companies, pension funds and corporates with powerful, proactive performance enhancement and risk mitigation capabilities that generate operational alpha, reduce a range of liquidity and funding risks and streamline operations. Hazeltree’s integrated treasury management solution includes comprehensive cash management, securities financing, collateral management, counterparty management and margin management capabilities. Hazeltree is headquartered in New York with offices in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit www.hazeltree.com.

Contact:

Sameer Shalaby, President & CEO

sshalaby@hazeltree.com

646.790.7250

hazeltree_logo_2.jpg

