PCL Construction Helping Fight Hunger Across the Country

Denver, CO, Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Children and adults across America, about 40 million people according to feedingamerica.org, struggle with food insecurity every day. Because of this great need, PCL Construction is proud to continue efforts that help fill local food banks with supplies. In 2018, PCL has committed to donating $65,000 to 18 food banks across the US.

“Not only were we able to contribute to 18 local food banks this year, but many of our employees generously gave their time to help prepare meals for those in need,” said Deron Brown, president and COO of PCL’s US Operations. “At PCL, we not only build great projects, we help build great communities.”

This year marks one decade, and more than $1 million of giving to local families in need during the holiday season.

Donations were made to the following food banks:

Bakersfield – Golden Empire Gleaners

California – Los Angeles Mission, The Jacobs and Cushman San Diego Food Bank, Second Harvest, and Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

Denver – Food Bank of the Rockies

Hawaii – Hawaii Food Bank and Maui Food Bank

Houston – The Houston Food Bank

Minnesota – Second Harvest Heartland

New Jersey – Community Food Bank of New Jersey

North Dakota - St. Joseph’s Social Care and Thrift Store

Orlando – Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida

Phoenix – St. Mary’s Food Bank

Raleigh – Raleigh Rescue Mission

Tampa – Feeding Tampa Bay

Seattle – Northwest Harvest and Food Lifeline

St. Mary’s Food Bank in Phoenix has been a long-time recipient of PCL’s donations and says, “Our friends at PCL Construction have been responsible for providing more than 750,000 meals to the hungry of Arizona through St. Mary’s Food Bank.” The food bank’s president and CEO, Tom Kertis also said, “They have been a mainstay of our annual turkey drive and a great partner against hunger in our state. We can always count on PCL to come through.”

About PCL Construction

PCL is a group of independent construction companies that carries out work across the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and in Australia. These diverse operations in the civil infrastructure, heavy industrial, and buildings markets are supported by a strategic presence in 31 major centers. Together, these companies have an annual construction volume of more than $6 billion, making PCL one of the largest contracting organizations in North America. Watch us build at PCL.com.

Attachment

Stephanie McCay

PCL Construction

303-365-6428

smccay@pcl.com