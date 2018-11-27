27/11/2018 18:08:38

PSECU Receives International Recognition for Marketing Efforts for Fifth Consecutive Year

Harrisburg, PA, Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earlier this month, the marketing efforts of PSECU, Pennsylvania’s largest credit union, were recognized by the MarCom Awards for the fifth year in a row. Each year, this international competition, administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP) and designed to honor the creativity and hard work of industry professionals, receives more than 6,000 entries from dozens of countries around the globe. For 2018, PSECU entered 26 pieces into the competition, all of which received accolades.

“It’s such an honor for our team to receive recognition of our marketing efforts on an international level,” said PSECU Vice President of Marketing and Membership Development Barb Bowker. “It is our goal to produce and share valuable content that educates, inspires, and motivates our members and non-members to make their wallets work for them.  I’m proud that my team continues to create award-winning content that ultimately makes a positive impact on the financial well-being of those in our community.”

According to the summary of the MarCom Award selection process provided on the official website, “Entries are judged at random and not compared directly to other entries in their categories… There are no lengthy essays to persuade the judges; all work is evaluated solely on its own quality, creativity, and resourcefulness. Judges base their decisions on learned perceptions of creative excellence rather than an entrant’s imaginative explanation of an entry’s value.”

The credit union received six Platinum Awards, the highest designation in the competition; ten gold awards; and ten honorable mentions. The chart below summarizes PSECU’s 2018 MarCom Award entries, along with their corresponding award categories, and the recognition level each received:

Title of Entry

Entry Category

Recognition Received

2018 Penn State® Athletics SponsorshipStrategic Communications | Marketing/Promotion Campaign | Integrated MarketingPlatinum
Founder’s Alumni Rewards CardsStrategic Communications | Marketing/Promotion Campaign | Product LaunchPlatinum
NotablesPrint Media | Print Creativity | OtherPlatinum
PSECU 2017 Community Report CardPrint Media | Publications | Corporate Social ResponsibilityPlatinum
PSECU Branding RefreshStrategic Communications | Marketing/Promotion Campaign | Branding RefreshPlatinum
Taking AIM/Core ConversionStrategic Communications | Communications/Public Relations | Internal Communications CampaignPlatinum
PSECU Facebook PageDigital Media | Social Media | Facebook SiteGold
psecu.com – Website ContentDigital Media | Writing (Web) | Web ContentGold
Hunger Action MonthStrategic Communications | Communications/Public Relations | Corporate Social ResponsibilityGold
PSECU Banking AppDigital Media | Mobile App/Web | App for ServiceGold
PSECU BlogDigital Media | Web Element | Blog OverallGold
PSECU New Member GuidePrint Media | Publications | Company OverviewGold
psecu.comDigital Media | Design (Web) | Website RedesignGold
psecu.comDigital Media | Website | RedesignGold
psecu.comDigital Media | Website | Business to ConsumerGold
psecu.comDigital Media | Website | Financial ServicesGold
PSECU Savings AppDigital Media | Writing (Web) | Mobile AppHonorable Mention
PSECU/Hershey Bears Game BlimpStrategic Communications | Marketing/Promotion Campaign |Special EventHonorable Mention
Blue-White Tailgate GiveawayDigital Media | Web Element | Games, ContestsHonorable Mention
Core Communications PlanStrategic Communications | Communications/Public Relations | Communications PlanHonorable Mention
Founder’s Card CalculatorDigital Media | Design (Web) | Web Interactive CapabilitiesHonorable Mention
New Member PromotionStrategic Communications | Marketing/Promotion Campaign | Promotion/Marketing MaterialsHonorable Mention
Penn State® Snapchat FiltersDigital Media | Social Media | Snapchat FilterHonorable Mention
PSECU “Vacation on a Budget Challenge”Digital Media | Social Media | Facebook EngagementHonorable Mention
PSECU Asks YouDigital Media | Social Media | Social VideoHonorable Mention
psecu.com Redesign DemoVideo/Audio | Video/Film | InformationalHonorable Mention

“Our strategic marketing approach is to create content that is built with the consumer at the center, aiming to deliver a positive experience consistently across all channels. The recognition of our team in this year’s MarCom Awards affirms that our time spent building this integrated approach is paying off,” said Karen Roland, PSECU’s AVP, Marketing and Communications.

To deliver on this strategy, PSECU's Marketing Department handles much of the credit union's design work internally, taking the idea for each piece from conception to completion in-house.

“This marks the fifth consecutive year that PSECU has been recognized by the MarCom Awards, and we couldn’t be prouder of that achievement,” said Kerry Mullen, PSECU’s Creative Director. “Our creative team strives to always produce engaging, relevant, and visually appealing branded marketing collateral for our audiences, and these awards – from such a prestigious and well-known competition - affirm that we’re meeting our goal.”

About PSECU

Opened in 1934, PSECU was founded by 22 ordinary people who made an extraordinary commitment to each other: To create a financial institution where pooled resources benefit all members. Today, we are a full-service credit union serving more than 450,000 members and have over $5 billion in assets. As a not-for-profit financial institution, our goal remains to help our members and their families achieve a better life. For more information about PSECU, visit psecu.com. View our Community Report Card to learn how we contribute to the greater good.

INSURED BY NCUA. EQUAL OPPORTUNITY LENDER.

###

David James Misner

PSECU

717-777-2169

dmisner@psecu.com

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
21 Nov
GOMX
Jeg har aldrig rigtigt forstået behovet for at håne andre for at miste penge på en investering. Jeg ..
36
22 Nov
GEN
Tak for et dybt indlæg. Synes ikke du skal snydes for et tilsvarende interessant indlæg. I går så je..
29
25 Nov
VELO
VELOXIS - hvorfor købte jeg aktierne.... Jeg har været inde og ude af Veloxis mellem 2015 - 2016, så..
21
21 Nov
VELO
Det var forventeligt, at Veloxis i dagens handel ville miste lidt af gevinsten fra tirsdag. Især på ..
21
23 Nov
VELO
Efter diverse interviews med CEO og udmeldinger fra parterne vil jeg prøve at gætte mig frem til en ..
18
26 Nov
GOMX
Næppe enden på Gomspace!I Sky and Space Globals investorpræsentation 26/11-18 står der mange spænden..
17
21 Nov
DANSKE
Ny kalder de det for svindel til mere end 1500 milliarder kroner  galskaben er endeløs og pressen er..
17
21 Nov
GOMX
Snart er vel relativt.    Kan vi snart bo på månen? Skal du snart på toilettet? Personligt tror jeg ..
17
20 Nov
GEN
MAJA bliver 1. behandlingsvalg i USA og resten af verden - det kan der ikke længere være tvivl om me..
17
26 Nov
VELO
Det er næppe sandsynligt, at det kan lade sig gøre. Men vil I have syn for sagn, så tjek lige Astell..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
ICOBox Provides a Breakdown of Blockchain News for the Week of November 23, 2018
2
Flex LNG Ltd. Interim Financial Information, Third Quarter 2018
3
FDA Approves Vitrakvi® (larotrectinib), the First Ever TRK Inhibitor, for Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors Harboring an NTRK Gene Fusion(1,2)
4
Pershing Resources Reports Additional Positive Gold Recovery Results on New Enterprise Project
5
Nokia and StarHub complete 5G New Radio pilot in Singapore

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

18:40
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of National Commerce Corporation (NCOM) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages NCOM Investors to Contact the Firm
18:39
Puration and Kali Plan to Submit New Patent Applications in Conjunction with Generex Agreement
18:36
“GIVE A SHIRT” POP-UP SHOP OFFERS CHICAGOANS A MEANINGFUL WAY TO SHOP THIS HOLIDAY SEASON WHILE GIVING THE HOMELESS A SPECIAL BOOST
18:30
Vera Bradley Donates $50,000 to YWCA Northeast Indiana for Giving Tuesday
18:25
Theratechnologies’ CFO to Present at 30th Annual Piper Jaffray and at BMO Healthcare Conferences
18:18
LiveWire Ergogenics Portfolio Company Mojave Jane Acquired by Canadian Holding Company High Hampton
18:08
PSECU Receives International Recognition for Marketing Efforts for Fifth Consecutive Year
18:06
Corizon Health Secures Investment of More Than $100 Million to Strengthen Balance Sheet
18:05
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for HTHT, CWH and ATUS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
27 November 2018 19:08:33
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-11-27 20:08:33 - 2018-11-27 19:08:33 - 1000 - Website: OKAY