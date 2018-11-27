Qubole Announces Webinar on Data Pipelines for Machine Learning

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qubole, the data activation company, today announced a webinar for data engineers scheduled for 10 a.m. PDT Wednesday, November 28. The webinar, titled “Best Practices: How To Build Scalable Data Pipelines for Machine Learning,” will address the challenges faced by data engineers when building machine learning (ML) data pipelines. Hosted by Pradeep Reddy, solutions architect at Qubole and Jorge Villamariona of Qubole’s product marketing team, the webinar is designed to provide the insights needed to successfully build and fill data lakes, and reliably deliver complete, large-volume data sets so that data scientists can train more accurate models.

Who: Pradeep Reddy, Solutions Architect, Qubole Jorge Villamariona, Product Marketing, Qubole What: Best Practices: How To Build Scalable Data Pipelines for Machine Learning When: 10 a.m. PDT Wednesday, November 28, 2018

For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit the webinar home page .

The webinar will cover:

Some of the typical challenges faced by data engineers when building robust pipelines for machine learning.

The various big data engines for building ML data pipelines, their typical uses and how each addresses these challenges.

The processes of data exploration, preparation, orchestration and delivery.

Real-world customer examples.

