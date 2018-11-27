27/11/2018 22:42:16

Qubole Announces Webinar on Data Pipelines for Machine Learning

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qubole, the data activation company, today announced a webinar for data engineers scheduled for 10 a.m. PDT Wednesday, November 28. The webinar, titled “Best Practices: How To Build Scalable Data Pipelines for Machine Learning,” will address the challenges faced by data engineers when building machine learning (ML) data pipelines. Hosted by Pradeep Reddy, solutions architect at Qubole and Jorge Villamariona of Qubole’s product marketing team, the webinar is designed to provide the insights needed to successfully build and fill data lakes, and reliably deliver complete, large-volume data sets so that data scientists can train more accurate models.

Who:

Pradeep Reddy, Solutions Architect, Qubole
 Jorge Villamariona, Product Marketing, Qubole

What:

Best Practices: How To Build Scalable Data Pipelines for Machine Learning 

When

10 a.m. PDT Wednesday, November 28, 2018

For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit the webinar home page.

The webinar will cover:

  • Some of the typical challenges faced by data engineers when building robust pipelines for machine learning.

  • The various big data engines for building ML data pipelines, their typical uses and how each addresses these challenges.

  • The processes of data exploration, preparation, orchestration and delivery.

  • Real-world customer examples.

About Qubole

Qubole is revolutionizing the way companies activate their data--the process of putting data into active use across their organizations. With Qubole's cloud-native Data Platform for analytics and machine learning, companies exponentially activate petabytes of data faster, for everyone and any use case, while continuously lowering costs. Qubole overcomes the challenges of expanding users, use cases, and variety and volume of data while constrained by limited budgets and a global shortage of big data skills. Qubole's intelligent automation and self-service supercharge productivity, while workload-aware auto-scaling and real-time spot buying drive down compute costs dramatically. Qubole offers a platform that delivers freedom of choice, eliminating legacy lock in--use any engine, any tool, and any cloud to match your company's needs. Qubole investors include CRV, Harmony Partners, IVP, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Norwest Venture Partners, and Singtel Innov8. For more information visit us online.

Media Contacts: 

 
Orlando De BruceElena Keamy
QuboleBateman Group for Qubole

odebruce@qubole.com 

qubole@bateman-group.com 

qubole_new.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
21 Nov
GOMX
Jeg har aldrig rigtigt forstået behovet for at håne andre for at miste penge på en investering. Jeg ..
36
22 Nov
GEN
Tak for et dybt indlæg. Synes ikke du skal snydes for et tilsvarende interessant indlæg. I går så je..
29
25 Nov
VELO
VELOXIS - hvorfor købte jeg aktierne.... Jeg har været inde og ude af Veloxis mellem 2015 - 2016, så..
21
21 Nov
VELO
Det var forventeligt, at Veloxis i dagens handel ville miste lidt af gevinsten fra tirsdag. Især på ..
21
23 Nov
VELO
Efter diverse interviews med CEO og udmeldinger fra parterne vil jeg prøve at gætte mig frem til en ..
18
26 Nov
GOMX
Næppe enden på Gomspace!I Sky and Space Globals investorpræsentation 26/11-18 står der mange spænden..
17
21 Nov
DANSKE
Ny kalder de det for svindel til mere end 1500 milliarder kroner  galskaben er endeløs og pressen er..
17
21 Nov
GOMX
Snart er vel relativt.    Kan vi snart bo på månen? Skal du snart på toilettet? Personligt tror jeg ..
17
26 Nov
VELO
Det er næppe sandsynligt, at det kan lade sig gøre. Men vil I have syn for sagn, så tjek lige Astell..
13
26 Nov
TEVA
Teva er den nyeste af mine investeringer. Min strategi er at gå ind i hvad jeg mener er stærkt under..
12

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Flex LNG Ltd. Interim Financial Information, Third Quarter 2018
2
FDA Approves Vitrakvi® (larotrectinib), the First Ever TRK Inhibitor, for Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors Harboring an NTRK Gene Fusion(1,2)
3
Pershing Resources Reports Additional Positive Gold Recovery Results on New Enterprise Project
4
Nokia and StarHub complete 5G New Radio pilot in Singapore
5
The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Campbell Soup Company (CPB)

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

27 Nov
Abattis Comments on BCSC Temporary Order
27 Nov
History-based Travel Provides Immersive, Life-Changing Experiences
27 Nov
UFC Announces Continued Support for National Charitable Partner Miracle Flights
27 Nov
WestRock Prices $1.5 Billion of Senior Notes
27 Nov
Coherus BioSciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants
27 Nov
"Americans Who Tell the Truth" Exhibit of 238 portraits opens at Syracuse University
27 Nov
AQUA LOSS NOTICE ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.; Important Deadline – AQUA
27 Nov
College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk and Moving Opens Franchise in Atlantic City
27 Nov
Qubole Announces Webinar on Data Pipelines for Machine Learning

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
28 November 2018 00:16:22
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-11-28 01:16:22 - 2018-11-28 00:16:22 - 1000 - Website: OKAY