27/11/2018 12:50:00

Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Aclaris Therapeutics, Extreme Networks, Care, Air Lease, Globus Medical, and Heron Therapeutics — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments

Related content
08 Nov - 
Globus Medical Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
19 Oct - 
Globus Medical Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Re..
17 Oct - 
Globus Medical Supporting Resident and Surgeon Educatio..

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS), Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR), Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM), Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL), Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED), and Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

ACRS DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ACRS

EXTR DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=EXTR

CRCM DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CRCM

AL DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=AL

GMED DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=GMED

HRTX DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=HRTX

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS), Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR), Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM), Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL), Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED), and Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed November 23rd, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

ACLARIS THERAPEUTICS, INC. (ACRS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Aclaris Therapeutics' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Aclaris Therapeutics reported revenue of $1.63MM vs $0.68MM (up 138.01%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.06 vs -$0.63. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 11th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.80. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$3.54 and is expected to report on March 11th, 2019.

To read the full Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ACRS

-----------------------------------------

EXTREME NETWORKS, INC. (EXTR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Extreme Networks' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Extreme Networks reported revenue of $239.89MM vs $211.72MM (up 13.31%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.08 vs $0.04. For the twelve months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Extreme Networks reported revenue of $983.14MM vs $607.08MM (up 61.94%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.41 vs -$0.02. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 5th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.56 and is expected to report on August 14th, 2019.

To read the full Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=EXTR

-----------------------------------------

CARE.COM, INC. (CRCM) REPORT OVERVIEW

Care's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Care reported revenue of $49.16MM vs $44.54MM (up 10.38%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.03 vs -$0.01. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Care reported revenue of $174.09MM vs $161.75MM (up 7.63%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.23 vs $0.10 (up 130.00%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 26th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.11. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.29 and is expected to report on February 26th, 2019.

To read the full Care.com, Inc. (CRCM) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CRCM

-----------------------------------------

AIR LEASE CORPORATION (AL) REPORT OVERVIEW

Air Lease's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Air Lease reported revenue of $450.70MM vs $376.77MM (up 19.62%) and basic earnings per share $1.41 vs $0.96 (up 46.88%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Air Lease reported revenue of $1,516.38MM vs $1,419.06MM (up 6.86%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $7.33 vs $3.65 (up 100.82%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 28th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.06. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $5.49 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2019.

To read the full Air Lease Corporation (AL) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=AL

-----------------------------------------

GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. (GMED) REPORT OVERVIEW

Globus Medical's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Globus Medical reported revenue of $169.24MM vs $151.74MM (up 11.53%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.36 vs $0.27 (up 33.33%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Globus Medical reported revenue of $635.98MM vs $563.99MM (up 12.76%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.12 vs $1.09 (up 2.75%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 20th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.38. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.76 and is expected to report on February 20th, 2019.

To read the full Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=GMED

-----------------------------------------

HERON THERAPEUTICS, INC. (HRTX) REPORT OVERVIEW

Heron Therapeutics' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Heron Therapeutics reported revenue of $19.79MM vs $8.57MM (up 130.82%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.49 vs -$0.77. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Heron Therapeutics reported revenue of $30.77MM vs $1.28MM (up 2,305.55%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$3.65 vs -$4.56. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 26th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$1.09. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.80 and is expected to report on February 26th, 2019.

To read the full Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=HRTX

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT FUNDAMENTAL MARKETS

Fundamental Markets serves thousands of members and have provided research through some of the world's leading brokerages for over a decade–and continue to be one of the best information sources for investors and investment professionals worldwide. Fundamental Markets' roster boasts decades of financial experience and includes top financial writers, FINRA® BrokerCheck® certified professionals with current and valid CRD® number designations, as well as Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation holders, to ensure up to date factual information for active readers on the topics they care about.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Fundamental Markets' oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Fundamental Markets' roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Fundamental Markets have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Fundamental Markets' Compliance department by Phone, at +1 667-401-0010, or by E-mail at compliance@Fundamental-Markets.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Fundamental Markets, Fundamental Markets members, and/or Fundamental Markets affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Fundamental Markets makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Fundamental Markets has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Fundamental Markets is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Andrew Duffie, Media Department

Office: +1 667-401-0010

E-mail: media@Fundamental-Markets.com

© 2018 Fundamental Markets. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnership@Fundamental-Markets.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

FINRA®, BrokerCheck®, and CRD® are registered trademarks owned by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

12:50 HRTX
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Aclaris Therapeutics, Extreme Networks, Care, Air Lease, Globus Medical, and Heron Therapeutics — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments
12 Oct CLD
Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cloud Peak Energy, Ralph Lauren, CytomX Therapeutics, Extreme Networks, Heron Therapeutics, and Alteryx — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth
13 Aug FTNT
New Research Coverage Highlights East West, Heron Therapeutics, Invacare, CNO Financial Group, Fortinet, and Realogy — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018
14 May HRTX
Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Advaxis, e.l.f. Beauty, Heron Therapeutics, PVH, Energy Recovery, and A. O. Smith — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results
09 Feb HRTX
Research Report Identifies Hill-Rom, Quantum, Heron Therapeutics, Dillard's, LightPath Technologies, and Adesto Technologies with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
ICOBox Provides a Breakdown of Blockchain News for the Week of November 23, 2018
2
Flex LNG Ltd. Interim Financial Information, Third Quarter 2018
3
FDA Approves Vitrakvi® (larotrectinib), the First Ever TRK Inhibitor, for Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors Harboring an NTRK Gene Fusion(1,2)
4
Nokia and StarHub complete 5G New Radio pilot in Singapore
5
Pershing Resources Reports Additional Positive Gold Recovery Results on New Enterprise Project

Related stock quotes

Heron Therapeutics Inc 25.93 0.0% Stock price unchanged
Globus Medical Inc Class.. 50.81 -1.3% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

13:42
KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP: Final Deadline Reminder for Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. Investors – AAOI
13:40
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Genocea Biosciences, Big Lots, SemGroup, Conn's, Mimecast, and Neos Therapeutics — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape
13:37
Net Asset Value(s)
13:35
IT – INET Nordic – REMINDER: Auction on Demand additional Time In Forces and Smart Order Routing strategies (69/18)
13:35
Cemtrex Provides Additional Information Regarding Rights Offering
13:35
Good Gaming Inc. Releases Two New Seasonal Minecraft Servers in Preparation for the Upcoming Holiday Season
13:35
Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dillard's, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Strongbridge Biopharma, Myriad Genetics, and Beazer Homes — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth
13:31
Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. to Present at 11th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference in Los Angeles on Wednesday, December 5th
13:31
Edison Nation to Present at 11th Annual LD Micro Main Event in Los Angeles on Wednesday, December 5th

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
27 November 2018 14:00:52
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-11-27 15:00:52 - 2018-11-27 14:00:52 - 1000 - Website: OKAY