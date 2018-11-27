Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Aclaris Therapeutics, Extreme Networks, Care, Air Lease, Globus Medical, and Heron Therapeutics — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS), Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR), Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM), Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL), Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED), and Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS), Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR), Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM), Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL), Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED), and Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed November 23rd, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

ACLARIS THERAPEUTICS, INC. (ACRS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Aclaris Therapeutics' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Aclaris Therapeutics reported revenue of $1.63MM vs $0.68MM (up 138.01%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.06 vs -$0.63. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 11th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.80. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$3.54 and is expected to report on March 11th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

EXTREME NETWORKS, INC. (EXTR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Extreme Networks' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Extreme Networks reported revenue of $239.89MM vs $211.72MM (up 13.31%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.08 vs $0.04. For the twelve months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Extreme Networks reported revenue of $983.14MM vs $607.08MM (up 61.94%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.41 vs -$0.02. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 5th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.56 and is expected to report on August 14th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

CARE.COM, INC. (CRCM) REPORT OVERVIEW

Care's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Care reported revenue of $49.16MM vs $44.54MM (up 10.38%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.03 vs -$0.01. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Care reported revenue of $174.09MM vs $161.75MM (up 7.63%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.23 vs $0.10 (up 130.00%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 26th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.11. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.29 and is expected to report on February 26th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

AIR LEASE CORPORATION (AL) REPORT OVERVIEW

Air Lease's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Air Lease reported revenue of $450.70MM vs $376.77MM (up 19.62%) and basic earnings per share $1.41 vs $0.96 (up 46.88%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Air Lease reported revenue of $1,516.38MM vs $1,419.06MM (up 6.86%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $7.33 vs $3.65 (up 100.82%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 28th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.06. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $5.49 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. (GMED) REPORT OVERVIEW

Globus Medical's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Globus Medical reported revenue of $169.24MM vs $151.74MM (up 11.53%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.36 vs $0.27 (up 33.33%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Globus Medical reported revenue of $635.98MM vs $563.99MM (up 12.76%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.12 vs $1.09 (up 2.75%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 20th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.38. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.76 and is expected to report on February 20th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

HERON THERAPEUTICS, INC. (HRTX) REPORT OVERVIEW

Heron Therapeutics' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Heron Therapeutics reported revenue of $19.79MM vs $8.57MM (up 130.82%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.49 vs -$0.77. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Heron Therapeutics reported revenue of $30.77MM vs $1.28MM (up 2,305.55%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$3.65 vs -$4.56. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 26th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$1.09. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.80 and is expected to report on February 26th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT FUNDAMENTAL MARKETS

Fundamental Markets serves thousands of members and have provided research through some of the world's leading brokerages for over a decade–and continue to be one of the best information sources for investors and investment professionals worldwide. Fundamental Markets' roster boasts decades of financial experience and includes top financial writers, FINRA® BrokerCheck® certified professionals with current and valid CRD® number designations, as well as Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation holders, to ensure up to date factual information for active readers on the topics they care about.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Fundamental Markets' oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Fundamental Markets' roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Fundamental Markets have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Fundamental Markets' Compliance department by Phone, at +1 667-401-0010, or by E-mail at compliance@Fundamental-Markets.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Fundamental Markets, Fundamental Markets members, and/or Fundamental Markets affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Fundamental Markets makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Fundamental Markets has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Fundamental Markets is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Andrew Duffie, Media Department

Office: +1 667-401-0010

E-mail: media@Fundamental-Markets.com

© 2018 Fundamental Markets. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnership@Fundamental-Markets.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.