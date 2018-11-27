27/11/2018 12:55:00

Research Report Identifies ITT, Sally Beauty, American Water Works, Laredo Petroleum, H&E Equipment Services, and Horizon Global with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT), Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH), American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK), Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI), H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES), and Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE:HZN), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

ITT DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ITT

SBH DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=SBH

AWK DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=AWK

LPI DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=LPI

HEES DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=HEES

HZN DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=HZN

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT), Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH), American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK), Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI), H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES), and Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE:HZN) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed November 23rd, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

ITT INC. (ITT) REPORT OVERVIEW

ITT's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, ITT reported revenue of $680.60MM vs $645.00MM (up 5.52%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.27 vs $0.99 (up 28.28%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, ITT reported revenue of $2,585.30MM vs $2,405.40MM (up 7.48%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.29 vs $2.09 (down 38.28%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 15th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.64. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.59 and is expected to report on February 15th, 2019.

To read the full ITT Inc. (ITT) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ITT

-----------------------------------------

SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. (SBH) REPORT OVERVIEW

Sally Beauty's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Sally Beauty reported revenue of $966.00MM vs $974.19MM (down 0.84%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.47 vs $0.27 (up 74.07%). For the twelve months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Sally Beauty reported revenue of $3,932.57MM vs $3,938.32MM (down 0.15%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.09 vs $1.56 (up 33.97%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.23 and is expected to report on November 14th, 2019.

To read the full Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=SBH

-----------------------------------------

AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC. (AWK) REPORT OVERVIEW

American Water Works' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, American Water Works reported revenue of $976.00MM vs $936.00MM (up 4.27%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.04 vs $1.14 (down 8.77%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, American Water Works reported revenue of $3,357.00MM vs $3,302.00MM (up 1.67%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.39 vs $2.63 (down 9.13%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 19th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.69. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.51 and is expected to report on February 19th, 2019.

To read the full American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=AWK

-----------------------------------------

LAREDO PETROLEUM, INC. (LPI) REPORT OVERVIEW

Laredo Petroleum's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Laredo Petroleum reported revenue of $279.75MM vs $205.82MM (up 35.92%) and basic earnings per share $0.24 vs $0.05 (up 380.00%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Laredo Petroleum reported revenue of $822.16MM vs $597.38MM (up 37.63%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.30 vs -$1.16. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 13th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.19. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.26 and is expected to report on February 13th, 2019.

To read the full Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=LPI

-----------------------------------------

H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC. (HEES) REPORT OVERVIEW

H&E Equipment Services' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, H&E Equipment Services reported revenue of $322.14MM vs $259.16MM (up 24.30%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.60 vs $0.24 (up 150.00%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, H&E Equipment Services reported revenue of $1,030.02MM vs $978.14MM (up 5.30%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.09 vs $1.05 (up 194.29%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 28th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.77. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.18 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2019.

To read the full H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=HEES

-----------------------------------------

HORIZON GLOBAL CORPORATION (HZN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Horizon Global's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Horizon Global reported revenue of $227.84MM vs $240.12MM (down 5.11%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.31 vs $0.28. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Horizon Global reported revenue of $892.98MM vs $649.20MM (up 37.55%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.14 vs -$0.66. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 7th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.11. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.08 and is expected to report on March 7th, 2019.

To read the full Horizon Global Corporation (HZN) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=HZN

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT FUNDAMENTAL MARKETS

Fundamental Markets serves thousands of members and have provided research through some of the world's leading brokerages for over a decade–and continue to be one of the best information sources for investors and investment professionals worldwide. Fundamental Markets' roster boasts decades of financial experience and includes top financial writers, FINRA® BrokerCheck® certified professionals with current and valid CRD® number designations, as well as Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation holders, to ensure up to date factual information for active readers on the topics they care about.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Fundamental Markets' oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Fundamental Markets' roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Fundamental Markets have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Fundamental Markets' Compliance department by Phone, at +1 667-401-0010, or by E-mail at compliance@Fundamental-Markets.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Fundamental Markets, Fundamental Markets members, and/or Fundamental Markets affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Fundamental Markets makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Fundamental Markets has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Fundamental Markets is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Andrew Duffie, Media Department

Office: +1 667-401-0010

E-mail: media@Fundamental-Markets.com

© 2018 Fundamental Markets. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnership@Fundamental-Markets.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

FINRA®, BrokerCheck®, and CRD® are registered trademarks owned by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.

