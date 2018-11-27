Second Sight to Present at the 11th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference in Los Angeles on Wednesday, December 5th

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) (“Second Sight” or the “Company”), a developer, manufacturer and marketer of implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to create an artificial form of useful vision for blind individuals, today announced that Will McGuire, President and Chief Executive Officer, and John Blake, Chief Financial Officer, will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day and present at the 11th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference in Los Angeles, California as follows:

Date: Wednesday, December 5, 2018

Presentation Time: 5:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time

Location: Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/ldmicro15/eyes/

The presentation will be webcast live at the aforementioned time, and archived for 30 days thereafter, via the Company’s website at www.secondsight.com , under the Investor Relations section.

Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your LD Micro representative.

About Second Sight

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) develops, manufactures and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals. A recognized global leader in neuromodulation devices for blindness, the Company is committed to developing new technologies to treat the broadest population of sight-impaired individuals.

Second Sight’s Argus® II Retinal Prosthesis System is the only FDA and CE Mark approved device for treating retinitis pigmentosa, with proven implant durability of multiple years. In 2016, the Company published five year results. Today, several Argus II devices have been implanted and continue to be operational in humans for more than 10 years. The Company is developing the Orion® Visual Cortical Prosthesis which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes. The Company’s U.S. headquarters are in Los Angeles, California, and European headquarters are in Lausanne, Switzerland. More information is available at www.secondsight.com .

Safe Harbor

Investor Relations Contacts:

Institutional Investors In-Site Communications, Inc.

Lisa Wilson, President

T: 212-452-2793

E: lwilson@insitecony.com or Individual Investors MZ North America

Greg Falesnik, Managing Director

T: 949-385-6449

E: greg.falesnik@mzgroup.us