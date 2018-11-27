27/11/2018 21:30:00

Second Sight to Present at the 11th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference in Los Angeles on Wednesday, December 5th

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) (“Second Sight” or the “Company”), a developer, manufacturer and marketer of implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to create an artificial form of useful vision for blind individuals, today announced that Will McGuire, President and Chief Executive Officer, and John Blake, Chief Financial Officer, will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day and present at the 11th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference in Los Angeles, California as follows:

Date: Wednesday, December 5, 2018           

Presentation Time: 5:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time 

Location: Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/ldmicro15/eyes/

The presentation will be webcast live at the aforementioned time, and archived for 30 days thereafter, via the Company’s website at www.secondsight.com, under the Investor Relations section.

Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your LD Micro representative.

About Second Sight

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) develops, manufactures and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals. A recognized global leader in neuromodulation devices for blindness, the Company is committed to developing new technologies to treat the broadest population of sight-impaired individuals.

Second Sight’s Argus® II Retinal Prosthesis System is the only FDA and CE Mark approved device for treating retinitis pigmentosa, with proven implant durability of multiple years. In 2016, the Company published five year results. Today, several Argus II devices have been implanted and continue to be operational in humans for more than 10 years. The Company is developing the Orion® Visual Cortical Prosthesis which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes. The Company’s U.S. headquarters are in Los Angeles, California, and European headquarters are in Lausanne, Switzerland. More information is available at www.secondsight.com.

Safe Harbor  

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward looking statements.” These statements may be identified by words such as “estimates,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “plans,” “goal,” or “planned,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “expects,” “intends,” “believes,” “should,” and similar expressions, or the negative versions thereof, and which also may be identified by their context. All statements that address operating performance or events or developments that Second Sight expects or anticipates will occur in the future, such as stated objectives or goals, or that are not otherwise historical facts, are forward-looking statements. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our Annual Report, on Form 10-K, filed on March 20, 2018 and Form 10-Q, filed on November 8, 2018, and our other reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein (or elsewhere) to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto, or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Institutional Investors

In-Site Communications, Inc. 

Lisa Wilson, President 

T: 212-452-2793

E: lwilson@insitecony.com

or 

Individual Investors

MZ North America

Greg Falesnik, Managing Director

T: 949-385-6449

E: greg.falesnik@mzgroup.us

second_sight_logo_ms_1162018gc.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
21 Nov
GOMX
Jeg har aldrig rigtigt forstået behovet for at håne andre for at miste penge på en investering. Jeg ..
36
22 Nov
GEN
Tak for et dybt indlæg. Synes ikke du skal snydes for et tilsvarende interessant indlæg. I går så je..
29
25 Nov
VELO
VELOXIS - hvorfor købte jeg aktierne.... Jeg har været inde og ude af Veloxis mellem 2015 - 2016, så..
21
21 Nov
VELO
Det var forventeligt, at Veloxis i dagens handel ville miste lidt af gevinsten fra tirsdag. Især på ..
21
23 Nov
VELO
Efter diverse interviews med CEO og udmeldinger fra parterne vil jeg prøve at gætte mig frem til en ..
18
26 Nov
GOMX
Næppe enden på Gomspace!I Sky and Space Globals investorpræsentation 26/11-18 står der mange spænden..
17
21 Nov
DANSKE
Ny kalder de det for svindel til mere end 1500 milliarder kroner  galskaben er endeløs og pressen er..
17
21 Nov
GOMX
Snart er vel relativt.    Kan vi snart bo på månen? Skal du snart på toilettet? Personligt tror jeg ..
17
26 Nov
VELO
Det er næppe sandsynligt, at det kan lade sig gøre. Men vil I have syn for sagn, så tjek lige Astell..
13
26 Nov
TEVA
Teva er den nyeste af mine investeringer. Min strategi er at gå ind i hvad jeg mener er stærkt under..
12

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Flex LNG Ltd. Interim Financial Information, Third Quarter 2018
2
FDA Approves Vitrakvi® (larotrectinib), the First Ever TRK Inhibitor, for Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors Harboring an NTRK Gene Fusion(1,2)
3
Pershing Resources Reports Additional Positive Gold Recovery Results on New Enterprise Project
4
Nokia and StarHub complete 5G New Radio pilot in Singapore
5
The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Campbell Soup Company (CPB)

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:15
Itaú Corpbanca Files Material Event Notice Announcing the Resignation of two Directors
22:06
SHARC International Enters into $1.3 Million Loan Agreements
22:00
Sysco’s Innovative E-Commerce Platform, Supplies on the Fly, Partners with Frieda’s Specialty Produce
22:00
Conn's, Inc. Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results
22:00
Pool Corporation to Participate in Global Mizuho Investor Conference and Deutsche Bank’s 2018 Homebuilding & Building Products Conference
22:00
Sorenson Holdings Withdraws Refinancing of Existing Indebtedness Due to Market Conditions
21:57
Oil-Dri to Combine First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Investor Teleconference with Fiscal 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
21:50
Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. to Acquire First Beeville Financial Corporation and Its Subsidiary, the First National Bank of Beeville
21:45
Liquidia Technologies Provides Leadership Update

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
27 November 2018 22:33:57
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-11-27 23:33:57 - 2018-11-27 22:33:57 - 1000 - Website: OKAY