SEER to Reschedule Third Quarter Financial Results and Operational Update Conference Call to December 2018

GOLDEN, Colo., Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (SEER) (OTCQB: SENR), a provider of environmental, renewable fuels and industrial waste stream management services, has announced that it is postponing its previously scheduled conference call on Thursday, November 29, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time due to the timing of key milestones that are now expected to occur in December 2018.

Those milestones include 1) a new strategic investment in Paragon Waste Solutions, 2) a strategic partnership in Pellechar, LLC, 3) joint funding efforts with Biochar Now, and 4) new operational developments in the company’s REGS division.

Management will discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018 and these upcoming operational updates on a soon to be announced conference call in December 2018.

About Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (SEER) (OTCQB: SENR), identifies, secures, and commercializes patented and proprietary environmental clean technologies in several multibillion dollar sectors (including oil & gas, renewable fuels, and all types of waste management, both solid and gaseous) for the purpose of either destroying/minimizing hazardous waste streams more safely and at lower cost than any competitive alternative, and/or processing the waste for use as a renewable fuel for the benefit of the customers and the environment. SEER has three wholly-owned operating subsidiaries: REGS, LLC; MV Technologies, LLC and SEER Environmental Materials, LLC; and three majority-owned subsidiaries: Paragon Waste Solutions, LLC; ReaCH4biogas ("Reach") and Pellechar, LLC. For more information about the Company visit: www.seer-corp.com.          

Investor Relations

MZ North America

Chris Tyson

Managing Director

Direct: 949-491-8235

chris.tyson@mzgroup.us             

www.mzgroup.us

