27/11/2018 13:00:00

Sera Prognostics Completes Enrollment of Large, Multicenter, Prospective Clinical Study of PreTRM® Test

TREETOP Study will Explore Enhancements to Sera’s Validated PreTRM® Test

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sera Prognostics, Inc., a women’s health company, announced today that it has completed enrollment of 5,009 women into its prospective real-time study, “A Multicenter Assessment of a Spontaneous Preterm Birth Risk Predictor (TREETOP).”  TREETOP enrollment was conducted in 17 centers across the US. The study is designed to prospectively evaluate Sera’s clinically validated PreTRM® test under real-time clinical testing conditions. In addition, data from TREETOP will enable Sera to explore enhancements that will provide additional important insights about a woman’s pregnancy that could better inform expectant mothers and their physicians when making clinical and lifestyle decisions.

Preterm birth affects approximately 1 in 10 pregnancies in the US1 and can result in both short- and long-term complications.  The annual costs in the US healthcare system of managing prematurity and its complications were estimated at $31.5B2 in 2015.

“Patients matter: mother, child and family. Sera is committed to what is best for patients by applying rigor and care in developing and validating its tests for clinical use,” said Gregory C. Critchfield, M.D., M. S., chairman and chief executive officer of Sera Prognostics. “We thank our excellent collaborators at each of the TREETOP sites for their dedication in joining with us to advance this research. The data from this study will further support achieving Sera’s vision: to improve the health and well-being of mothers and newborns world-wide.”

The final results of the TREETOP trial are expected to be completed during 2019, as deliveries occur from the patients now enrolled in the study.  For more information, please visit (https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT02787213).

About TREETOP

The TREETOP study is a multicenter, prospective, real-time observational study to assess spontaneous preterm birth risk. The study involves leading investigators in 17 clinical sites that represent the broad diversity of patients across the U.S. Blood samples were prospectively collected from pregnant women between 17 and 22 weeks of gestation. 

The TREETOP study design follows authoritative National Academy of Medicine guidelines (Evolution of Translational Omics: Lessons Learned and the Path Forward, 2012) for validating tests that combine multiple biomarkers into predictions suitable for clinical use. The proper validation of such tests starts with a careful definition of intended use patients (the clinical characteristics of which must well-defined and known prior to applying such a test). Discovery, verification (confirmation) and validation activities take place on three separate (independent) specimen sets of such patients. Carefully following these guidelines improves the quality and defines the applicability of these tests – essentially eliminating the risk that the performance of a test is due to chance and not representative of what would occur in actual clinical practice. A final desirable step in the Academy’s guidance is to validate prospectively the performance of a test in a set of patients entirely different than those studied previously.

The results from TREETOP are intended to help physicians and women to make better informed decisions by identifying patients at risk for adverse outcomes, and by more deeply characterizing the course of pregnancy, enabling more proactive management than is currently possible.

About Preterm Birth

According to the March of Dimes, globally preterm birth affects 15 million infants each year, with 1 million deaths occurring from prematurity. Of nearly 4 million babies born annually in the U.S., approximately one in ten is born prematurely.1 Preterm birth is defined as any birth before 37 weeks gestation and is the leading cause of illness and death in newborns. Prematurity is associated with a significantly increased risk of major long-term medical complications, including learning disabilities, cerebral palsy, chronic respiratory illness, intellectual disability, seizures, and vision and hearing loss, and can generate significant costs throughout the lives of affected children.

About the PreTRM® Test

The PreTRM® test is the first and only broadly clinically-validated blood test that provides an early and individual risk prediction for spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic, singleton pregnancies. The PreTRM test measures and analyzes proteins in the blood that are highly predictive of preterm birth. The PreTRM test can help physicians identify early in the pregnancy (as early as 19 weeks of gestation) which women are at increased risk for premature delivery, enabling more informed clinical decisions based on each woman’s individual risk. The PreTRM test is ordered by a medical professional. For more information about the PreTRM test, please visit www.PreTRM.com and the PreTRM test YouTube Channel. You can also join the conversation on Facebook and @PreTRM.

About Sera Prognostics, Inc.

Sera Prognostics is a global leader in high-value women’s health diagnostics, delivering pivotal information to physicians to improve health and to improve the economics of healthcare delivery for pregnant women. Sera is developing innovative diagnostic tests focused on the early prediction of preterm birth risk and other complications of pregnancy. Sera’s PreTRM® test is available nationwide through the Company’s collaboration with LabCorp. PreTRM is the first and only broadly clinically-validated blood test to accurately predict early in pregnancy the risk of premature birth. The test objectively reports to the physician the risk of premature delivery, enabling earlier proactive interventions designed to prolong gestation and improve neonatal health outcomes. Sera’s strong management team has significant clinical development and women’s healthcare diagnostic experience. Sera is working with the Gates Foundation to translate the Company’s discoveries into technologies well suited for low-income countries in its journey to improve maternal and infant health globally. Sera Prognostics is located in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.seraprognostics.com.

1

https://www.marchofdimes.org/mission/prematurity-reportcard.aspx

2

Caughey et al, Am J Perinatol Rep 2016;6:e407-e416

Media Contact:

Terri Clevenger

Continuum Health Communications

tclevenger@continuumhealthcom.com

(203) 856-4326

SERA LOGO.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
21 Nov
GOMX
Jeg har aldrig rigtigt forstået behovet for at håne andre for at miste penge på en investering. Jeg ..
36
22 Nov
GEN
Tak for et dybt indlæg. Synes ikke du skal snydes for et tilsvarende interessant indlæg. I går så je..
29
25 Nov
VELO
VELOXIS - hvorfor købte jeg aktierne.... Jeg har været inde og ude af Veloxis mellem 2015 - 2016, så..
21
21 Nov
VELO
Det var forventeligt, at Veloxis i dagens handel ville miste lidt af gevinsten fra tirsdag. Især på ..
21
23 Nov
VELO
Efter diverse interviews med CEO og udmeldinger fra parterne vil jeg prøve at gætte mig frem til en ..
18
26 Nov
GOMX
Næppe enden på Gomspace!I Sky and Space Globals investorpræsentation 26/11-18 står der mange spænden..
17
21 Nov
DANSKE
Ny kalder de det for svindel til mere end 1500 milliarder kroner  galskaben er endeløs og pressen er..
17
21 Nov
GOMX
Snart er vel relativt.    Kan vi snart bo på månen? Skal du snart på toilettet? Personligt tror jeg ..
17
20 Nov
GEN
MAJA bliver 1. behandlingsvalg i USA og resten af verden - det kan der ikke længere være tvivl om me..
17
26 Nov
VELO
Det er næppe sandsynligt, at det kan lade sig gøre. Men vil I have syn for sagn, så tjek lige Astell..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
ICOBox Provides a Breakdown of Blockchain News for the Week of November 23, 2018
2
Flex LNG Ltd. Interim Financial Information, Third Quarter 2018
3
FDA Approves Vitrakvi® (larotrectinib), the First Ever TRK Inhibitor, for Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors Harboring an NTRK Gene Fusion(1,2)
4
Nokia and StarHub complete 5G New Radio pilot in Singapore
5
Pershing Resources Reports Additional Positive Gold Recovery Results on New Enterprise Project

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

13:42
KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP: Final Deadline Reminder for Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. Investors – AAOI
13:40
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Genocea Biosciences, Big Lots, SemGroup, Conn's, Mimecast, and Neos Therapeutics — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape
13:37
Net Asset Value(s)
13:35
IT – INET Nordic – REMINDER: Auction on Demand additional Time In Forces and Smart Order Routing strategies (69/18)
13:35
Cemtrex Provides Additional Information Regarding Rights Offering
13:35
Good Gaming Inc. Releases Two New Seasonal Minecraft Servers in Preparation for the Upcoming Holiday Season
13:35
Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dillard's, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Strongbridge Biopharma, Myriad Genetics, and Beazer Homes — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth
13:31
SMAAASH Entertainment to Present at the 11th Annual LD Micro Main Event on December 4, 2018
13:31
Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. to Present at 11th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference in Los Angeles on Wednesday, December 5th

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
27 November 2018 14:00:58
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-11-27 15:00:58 - 2018-11-27 14:00:58 - 1000 - Website: OKAY