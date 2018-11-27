27/11/2018 19:05:29

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: APOG TGTX JT COST HON DY RYAAY MGI PPDF: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQGS: APOG)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 4, 2019

Class Period: June 28, 2018 and September 17, 2018

Get additional information about APOG: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/apogee-enterprises-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQCM: TGTX)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 3, 2018

Class Period: June 4, 2018 and September 25, 2018

Get additional information about TGTX: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/tg-therapeutics-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 24, 2018

Class Period: Pursuant and/or traceable to the initial public offering on or about November 16, 2017

Get additional information about JT: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/jianpu-technology-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQGS: COST)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 7, 2019

Class Period: June 6, 2018 and October 25, 2018

Get additional information about COST: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/costco-wholesale-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 31, 2018

Class Period: February 9, 2018 and October 19, 2018

Get additional information about HON: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/honeywell-international-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 24, 2018

Class Period: November 20, 2017 and August 10, 2018

Get additional information about DY: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/loss-submission-form-2?wire=3

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ: RYAAY)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 9, 2019

Class Period: Purchasers of American Depositary Shares May 30, 2017 - September 28, 2018

Get additional information about RYAAY: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/ryanair-holdings-plc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQGS: MGI)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 14, 2019

Class Period: February 11, 2014 and November 8, 2018

Get additional information about MGI: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/moneygram-international-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE: PPDF)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 25, 2019

Class Period: Purchasers of American Depositary Shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement issued in connection with PPDAI's November 2017 Initial Public Offering

Get additional information about PPDF: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/ppdai-group-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

