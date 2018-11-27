27/11/2018 19:51:18

Solaris Power Cells, Inc. Announces Revocation of Shares; Commitment for Relisting of Shares

San Diego, CA, Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solaris Power Cells, Inc. (the “Company”) has entered into a settlement agreement with the SEC under which the registration of each class of the Company’s securities registered pursuant to Exchange Act Section 12 will be revoked. The revocation is effective as of November 15, 2018. The revocation was the result of the SEC initiation of proceedings on May 16, 2018 in which the SEC sought to revoke the registration of the Company’s securities pursuant to Section 12(j) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The SEC alleged that the Company had failed to comply with Exchange Act Section 13(a) and Rules 13a-1 and 13a-13 thereunder because it had not filed any periodic reports with the SEC since the period ended September 30, 2015.

The Company is now committed to completing the financial audits it started over a year ago with the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm. The Company will audit additional years so as to satisfy the requirements to file a Form 10 with the SEC as soon as practicable. The objective is to have the Company’s common stock relisted and once again quoted on the OTC Pink. There can be no assurance this will be achieved.

Safe Harbor Statement

This document contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Insight Innovator’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) commercialization of our software programs, (ii) development and protection of our intellectual property, (iii) industry competition, (iv) we will need to raise capital to meet business requirements. More detailed information about insight Innovators and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward looking statements is contained in our private placement memorandum which is available to qualified investors. Insight Innovators assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact information:

Neil Kleinman

usa@pixelmags.com

347-312-3386

Solaris Power Cells, Inc. Logo

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
21 Nov
GOMX
Jeg har aldrig rigtigt forstået behovet for at håne andre for at miste penge på en investering. Jeg ..
36
22 Nov
GEN
Tak for et dybt indlæg. Synes ikke du skal snydes for et tilsvarende interessant indlæg. I går så je..
29
25 Nov
VELO
VELOXIS - hvorfor købte jeg aktierne.... Jeg har været inde og ude af Veloxis mellem 2015 - 2016, så..
21
21 Nov
VELO
Det var forventeligt, at Veloxis i dagens handel ville miste lidt af gevinsten fra tirsdag. Især på ..
21
23 Nov
VELO
Efter diverse interviews med CEO og udmeldinger fra parterne vil jeg prøve at gætte mig frem til en ..
18
26 Nov
GOMX
Næppe enden på Gomspace!I Sky and Space Globals investorpræsentation 26/11-18 står der mange spænden..
17
21 Nov
DANSKE
Ny kalder de det for svindel til mere end 1500 milliarder kroner  galskaben er endeløs og pressen er..
17
21 Nov
GOMX
Snart er vel relativt.    Kan vi snart bo på månen? Skal du snart på toilettet? Personligt tror jeg ..
17
26 Nov
VELO
Det er næppe sandsynligt, at det kan lade sig gøre. Men vil I have syn for sagn, så tjek lige Astell..
13
26 Nov
TEVA
Teva er den nyeste af mine investeringer. Min strategi er at gå ind i hvad jeg mener er stærkt under..
12

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Flex LNG Ltd. Interim Financial Information, Third Quarter 2018
2
FDA Approves Vitrakvi® (larotrectinib), the First Ever TRK Inhibitor, for Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors Harboring an NTRK Gene Fusion(1,2)
3
Pershing Resources Reports Additional Positive Gold Recovery Results on New Enterprise Project
4
Nokia and StarHub complete 5G New Radio pilot in Singapore
5
The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Campbell Soup Company (CPB)

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

20:33
Vegas Golden Knights Joins LVGEA Board of Directors
20:30
Precision Drilling Terminates Arrangement Agreement With Trinidad Drilling Requiring Payment of Termination Fee Following Ensign Take-Up
20:29
Quantum Health Grows Enterprise-wide Clinical Solutions; Names Dr. Mike Sokol as New Senior Vice President of Clinical Strategy
20:18
inTEST to Participate in December 2018 Investor Conferences
20:09
CLASS ACTION ALERT: Brower Piven Notifies Investors of Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those Who Have Significant Losses From Investment In MoneyGram International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGI) To Contact Brower Piven Before The Lead Plaintiff Deadline
20:08
Premier Products Group, Inc. Adds Directors and Announces Shift in Focus
20:06
Stryker announces pricing of €2.25 billion senior notes offering
20:05
CLASS ACTION ALERT: Brower Piven Notifies Investors of Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those Who Have Significant Losses From Investment In Edison International (NYSE: EIX) To Contact Brower Piven Before The Lead Plaintiff Deadline
20:05
Guaranteed Rate Expands Its Footprint in Hawaii:

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
27 November 2018 20:51:02
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-11-27 21:51:02 - 2018-11-27 20:51:02 - 1000 - Website: OKAY