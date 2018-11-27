27/11/2018 22:31:09

Solodev Launches New Enterprise Container Content Management System for Docker on Amazon Web Services

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solodev, an industry-leading website content management system (CMS) built for Amazon Web Services (AWS), today announces the launch of its new Solodev CMS Enterprise for Docker and Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS). The availability of this product comes on the heels of AWS’s introduction of the brand new AWS Marketplace for Containers, announced at AWS re:Invent 2018 in Las Vegas.

AWS customers can now use the Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS) console and AWS Marketplace for Containers to discover, produce, and deploy container solutions – including Solodev CMS Enterprise for Docker. With today’s release, AWS Marketplace has extended its existing benefits and features to container products, with a rich discovery and search experience offering access to a curated catalog of trusted software from reputable vendors. From day one, AWS customers can quickly find and deploy Solodev CMS Enterprise for Docker through AWS Marketplace for Containers.

Solodev’s new container product changes the way CMS is purchased and provisioned, allowing individuals and organizations to deploy, manage and scale enterprise-grade websites and applications faster than ever. Solodev containers can be easily set up and launched through AWS Marketplace for Containers for as little as $1 per hour per container with no long-term contracts. Built from the ground up for AWS, Solodev is a trusted platform for creating advanced websites and digital experiences in the cloud with proven security, scalability, and redundancy. Now with containers, Solodev users can build custom applications and deploy continuously – leveraging a complete set of container-ready technologies including Apache, Mongo, PHP, Redis, SQL, and more.

“We are happy to welcome Solodev and their new CMS Enterprise for Docker to the new AWS Marketplace for Containers, which will help over 200,000 AWS customers find, buy, and deploy solutions specific to their container environment,” said Garth Fort, Director, AWS Marketplace, Amazon Web Services, Inc.

According to 451 Research’s report “Featured Data: Application container market revenue expected to quadruple by 2021” (March 2017), the application container market is expected to quadruple from $759 million in 2016 to more than $3.4 billion in 2021. With companies embracing this technology at an accelerated rate, the AWS Marketplace for Containers is meeting the demand of its customers and offering a trusted ecosystem for container services – where other AWS Partner Network (APN) Advanced Technology Partners like Solodev have been fully vetted.

“There’s no question; containers are the future, and CMS has been the missing piece,” said Shawn Moore, Chief Technology Officer, Solodev. “At a time when advanced web solutions can cost millions, Solodev’s pioneering use of container technology can significantly reduce costs and eliminate the friction in building websites, setting up servers and everything in between. Just like the cloud before it, containers are changing the way enterprise organizations create and build IT infrastructures, and we’re excited to be on the ground floor of container transformation with AWS,” he said.

For more information about Solodev, visit www.solodev.com.

Learn more about Solodev Enterprise for Docker on the AWS Marketplace.

About Solodev

Solodev is a leading enterprise website Content Management System (CMS) that empowers organizations to create amazing websites and engaging digital experiences in the cloud – all with total design freedom and control. Built from the ground up for AWS, Solodev provides unparalleled security, scalability, and redundancy with 24/7/365 U.S. based support. Solodev has been listed as one of Inc. 5000’s fastest growing companies for the last three years and recognized as a High Performing leader on the user-driven G2 Crowd Grid. Winners of the 2017 AWS “City on a Cloud” Innovation Challenge, Solodev is an AWS Partner Network Advanced Technology Partner. Solodev’s self-service CMS can be purchased on demand in the AWS Marketplace or through the GSA Contract. Learn more at www.solodev.com.

PR Contact

Amber Richards

Uproar PR for Solodev

arichards@uproarpr.com

PREFERRED - Soldodev-logo-stacked.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
21 Nov
GOMX
Jeg har aldrig rigtigt forstået behovet for at håne andre for at miste penge på en investering. Jeg ..
36
22 Nov
GEN
Tak for et dybt indlæg. Synes ikke du skal snydes for et tilsvarende interessant indlæg. I går så je..
29
25 Nov
VELO
VELOXIS - hvorfor købte jeg aktierne.... Jeg har været inde og ude af Veloxis mellem 2015 - 2016, så..
21
21 Nov
VELO
Det var forventeligt, at Veloxis i dagens handel ville miste lidt af gevinsten fra tirsdag. Især på ..
21
23 Nov
VELO
Efter diverse interviews med CEO og udmeldinger fra parterne vil jeg prøve at gætte mig frem til en ..
18
26 Nov
GOMX
Næppe enden på Gomspace!I Sky and Space Globals investorpræsentation 26/11-18 står der mange spænden..
17
21 Nov
DANSKE
Ny kalder de det for svindel til mere end 1500 milliarder kroner  galskaben er endeløs og pressen er..
17
21 Nov
GOMX
Snart er vel relativt.    Kan vi snart bo på månen? Skal du snart på toilettet? Personligt tror jeg ..
17
26 Nov
VELO
Det er næppe sandsynligt, at det kan lade sig gøre. Men vil I have syn for sagn, så tjek lige Astell..
13
26 Nov
TEVA
Teva er den nyeste af mine investeringer. Min strategi er at gå ind i hvad jeg mener er stærkt under..
12

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Flex LNG Ltd. Interim Financial Information, Third Quarter 2018
2
FDA Approves Vitrakvi® (larotrectinib), the First Ever TRK Inhibitor, for Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors Harboring an NTRK Gene Fusion(1,2)
3
Pershing Resources Reports Additional Positive Gold Recovery Results on New Enterprise Project
4
Nokia and StarHub complete 5G New Radio pilot in Singapore
5
The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Campbell Soup Company (CPB)

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

00:00
Johnson Outdoors to Release Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Results on December 7, 2018
27 Nov
Abattis Comments on BCSC Temporary Order
27 Nov
History-based Travel Provides Immersive, Life-Changing Experiences
27 Nov
UFC Announces Continued Support for National Charitable Partner Miracle Flights
27 Nov
WestRock Prices $1.5 Billion of Senior Notes
27 Nov
Coherus BioSciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants
27 Nov
"Americans Who Tell the Truth" Exhibit of 238 portraits opens at Syracuse University
27 Nov
AQUA LOSS NOTICE ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.; Important Deadline – AQUA
27 Nov
College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk and Moving Opens Franchise in Atlantic City

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
28 November 2018 00:16:25
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-11-28 01:16:25 - 2018-11-28 00:16:25 - 1000 - Website: OKAY