Solodev Launches New Enterprise Container Content Management System for Docker on Amazon Web Services

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solodev, an industry-leading website content management system (CMS) built for Amazon Web Services (AWS), today announces the launch of its new Solodev CMS Enterprise for Docker and Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS). The availability of this product comes on the heels of AWS’s introduction of the brand new AWS Marketplace for Containers, announced at AWS re:Invent 2018 in Las Vegas.

AWS customers can now use the Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS) console and AWS Marketplace for Containers to discover, produce, and deploy container solutions – including Solodev CMS Enterprise for Docker. With today’s release, AWS Marketplace has extended its existing benefits and features to container products, with a rich discovery and search experience offering access to a curated catalog of trusted software from reputable vendors. From day one, AWS customers can quickly find and deploy Solodev CMS Enterprise for Docker through AWS Marketplace for Containers.

Solodev’s new container product changes the way CMS is purchased and provisioned, allowing individuals and organizations to deploy, manage and scale enterprise-grade websites and applications faster than ever. Solodev containers can be easily set up and launched through AWS Marketplace for Containers for as little as $1 per hour per container with no long-term contracts. Built from the ground up for AWS, Solodev is a trusted platform for creating advanced websites and digital experiences in the cloud with proven security, scalability, and redundancy. Now with containers, Solodev users can build custom applications and deploy continuously – leveraging a complete set of container-ready technologies including Apache, Mongo, PHP, Redis, SQL, and more.

“We are happy to welcome Solodev and their new CMS Enterprise for Docker to the new AWS Marketplace for Containers, which will help over 200,000 AWS customers find, buy, and deploy solutions specific to their container environment,” said Garth Fort, Director, AWS Marketplace, Amazon Web Services, Inc.

According to 451 Research’s report “Featured Data: Application container market revenue expected to quadruple by 2021” (March 2017), the application container market is expected to quadruple from $759 million in 2016 to more than $3.4 billion in 2021. With companies embracing this technology at an accelerated rate, the AWS Marketplace for Containers is meeting the demand of its customers and offering a trusted ecosystem for container services – where other AWS Partner Network (APN) Advanced Technology Partners like Solodev have been fully vetted.

“There’s no question; containers are the future, and CMS has been the missing piece,” said Shawn Moore, Chief Technology Officer, Solodev. “At a time when advanced web solutions can cost millions, Solodev’s pioneering use of container technology can significantly reduce costs and eliminate the friction in building websites, setting up servers and everything in between. Just like the cloud before it, containers are changing the way enterprise organizations create and build IT infrastructures, and we’re excited to be on the ground floor of container transformation with AWS,” he said.

