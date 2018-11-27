Tecogen Continues Strong Sales into Indoor Cannabis Industry

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ: TGEN), a clean energy company providing ultra-efficient, clean, natural gas powered on-site power, heating and cooling equipment, is pleased to announce yet another Tecochill sale into the Massachusetts indoor cannabis growing market. Tecogen will deliver 2 Tecochill DTx 400-ton natural gas engine driven chillers to the facility to provide cooling for the grow rooms and hot water for dehumidification control. The units are expected to be commissioned and running in early 2019.

“This grow facility in Massachusetts needed a substantial amount of cooling capacity in order to meet its production goals,” stated Stephen Lafaille, Product Manager for Tecogen. “The Tecochill solution uses a natural gas engine to turn the refrigeration compressor to meet the strict cooling requirements of the facility, substantially reducing its electrical needs from the utility. This facility is also utilizing the waste heat recovery of the Tecochill system to provide heating and dehumidification, further increasing the efficiency and savings for the project. It’s this simultaneous production of cooling and engine heat recovery that categorizes it as a combined heat and power (CHP) system, thereby unlocking local utility incentives, as well as federal tax credits to supplement the operational cost savings inherent with CHP systems.”

The Tecochill product not only delivers substantial energy savings over electric cooling systems, but also accomplishes significant greenhouse gas (GHG) savings compared to traditional forms of heating and cooling similar facilities which typically use grid-powered electric chillers and boilers. The Tecochill units at this grow facility are expected to reduce GHG emissions by upwards of 1,000 tons of CO 2 /year. Tecogen systems are recognized annually by the EPA Combined Heat and Power Partnership for their overall reduction in carbon dioxide emissions.

“This project is our 12th grow facility in Massachusetts alone,” stated Benjamin Locke, CEO of Tecogen. “The energy savings and infrastructure simplification of using our Tecochill product is becoming standard practice when engineering cannabis or other high value indoor growing crops. The GHG benefits and overall air quality improvements using Tecogen’s Ultera emissions technology, coupled with our in-state manufacturing facility, make this a win-win for Massachusetts.”

The order is Tecogen's 16th into North America's rapidly emerging indoor cannabis industry, with additional Tecochill systems currently in design and construction planning. Tecogen’s nationwide service presence and cloud-based remote monitoring capabilities ensure rapid response to critical process cooling customers such as indoor agriculture facilities.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains high efficiency, ultra-clean, cogeneration products including natural gas engine-driven combined heat and power, air conditioning systems, and high-efficiency water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use. The company is known for cost efficient, environmentally friendly and reliable products for energy production that, through patented technology, nearly eliminate criteria pollutants and significantly reduce a customer’s carbon footprint.

In business for over 35 years, Tecogen has shipped more than 3,000 units, supported by an established network of engineering, sales, and service personnel across the United States. For more information, please visit www.tecogen.com or contact us for a free Site Assessment .

Tecogen, InVerde e+, Ilios, Tecochill, and Ultera are registered or pending trademarks of Tecogen Inc.

Forward Looking Statements

