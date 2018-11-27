27/11/2018 18:00:00

The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ALGN, RBBN, TSRO, EIX and MDR

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQGS: ALGN)

Class Period: July 25, 2018 to October 24, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 4, 2019

Align Technology, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company would offer higher discounts to promote Invisalign; (2) the promotions would materially impact revenue; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. 

On October 24, 2018, Align Technology issued a press release announcing its Q3 2018 financial results. Therein, the Company disclosed a more than 6% decrease in its Invisalign Average Selling Price (“ASP”). On the same day, the Company also announced that its Chief Marketing Officer would “reduce his responsibilities and transition to a part-time position.” On this news, Align Technology’s share price shares fell $58.76 to close at $232.07 on October 25, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

Get additional information about the ALGN lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/align-technology-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Ribbon Communciations, Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN) and formerly Sonus Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONS)

Class Period: January 8, 2015 to March 24, 2015

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 7, 2019

Throughout the class period, Sonus Networks, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company would fall materially short of its $74 million revenue forecast; (2) defendants knew that unrealistic revenue and profitability forecasts remained aspirational and largely unreachable, a fact that senior sales personnel regularly communicated to Defendants; (3) a number of 2015 sales had been “pulled forward” to buoy sales numbers in Q4 2014, at management’s express direction, and (4) the “backlog” of sales expected to be recognized in early 2015 was significantly lower than usual.

Get additional information about the SONS lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/sonus-networks-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Tesaro, Inc. (NASDAQGS: TSRO)

Class Period: November 4, 2016 to November 14, 2016

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 8, 2019

The complaint alleges Tesaro, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) notwithstanding the completion of the July Public Offering, Tesaro’s liquidity position was insufficient to meet its cash flow requirements and fund its existing operations; (ii) accordingly, unbeknownst to investors, an additional public offering of Tesaro common stock was imminent; and (iii) as a result, Tesaro’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. 

On July 7, 2016, Tesaro announced the closing of a previously-announced underwritten public offering. Then on November 14, 2016, Tesaro announced another proposed public offering. Following this news, on November 15, 2016, Tesaro stock fell more than 11 percent to close at $131.04 per share.

Get additional information about the TSRO lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/tesaro-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Edison International (NYSE: EIX)

Class Period: February 23, 2016 to November 12, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 15, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that Edison International made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company failed to maintain electricity transmission and distribution networks in compliance with safety requirements and regulations promulgated under state law; (ii) consequently, the Company was in violation of state law and regulations; (iii) the Company’s noncompliant electricity networks created a significantly heightened risk of wildfires in California; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the EIX lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/edison-international-loss-submission-form?wire=3

McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR)

Class Period: January 24, 2018 to October 30, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 15, 2019

According to the complaint, McDermott International, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was facing strong headwinds and would fail to meet revenue and earnings estimates; (2) there were material problems with the integration of the CB&I business; (3) certain CB&I projects were reasonably likely to incur higher costs; (4) as a result, the fair value of these CB&I projects would be materially impacted; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the MDR lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/mcdermott-international-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com

Klein NEW logo black transparent.png

