27/11/2018 02:24:12

The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Campbell Soup Company (CPB)

Related content
26 Nov - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: HAS CPB ADNT SFIX GOOG CWH OZK NKTR ..
25 Nov - 
TUESDAY DEADLINE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Fil..
25 Nov - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for HAS, CPB and ACHC: Levi & Korsi..

BENSALEM, Pa., Nov. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the October 9, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Campbell Soup Company (“Campbell” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CPB) securities between August 31, 2017 and May 17, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Campbell investors have until November 27, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Campbell investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On May 18, 2018, Campbell announced unsatisfactory financial results for the third quarter, including a $19 million loss for the Campbell Fresh division in the third quarter fiscal 2018, forcing the company to take a $619 million pre-tax non-cash impairment charge for the division and to further revise its fiscal year 2018 earnings guidance. Further, Campbell announced that Denise Morrison was resigning as Chief Executive Officer of the company. On this news, Campbell’s share price fell more than 12%, to close at $34.37 per share on May 18, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The Complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Campbell failed to disclose known trends that were negatively impacting the profitability of the Campbell Fresh division; and (2) consequently, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s and the Campbell Fresh division’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased shares of Campbell during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than November 27, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com

www.howardsmithlaw.com

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

02:24 CPB
The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Campbell Soup Company (CPB)
26 Nov GOOG
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: HAS CPB ADNT SFIX GOOG CWH OZK NKTR AQUA RBBN: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
25 Nov CPB
TUESDAY DEADLINE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Campbell Soup Company and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
25 Nov ACHC
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for HAS, CPB and ACHC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
23 Nov CPB
SHAREHOLDER ALERT:  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Campbell Soup Company of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – CPB
23 Nov GOOG
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of HAS, CPB, ADNT, TRVN and GOOG
21 Nov COST
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: HAS CPB CHGG ADNT COST SFIX GOOG CWH OZK NKTR AQUA RBBN: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
21 Nov CPB
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Chegg, Hasbro, and Campbell Soup and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
20 Nov CPB
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Campbell Soup Company
20 Nov ACHC
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for HAS, CPB and ACHC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
ICOBox Provides a Breakdown of Blockchain News for the Week of November 23, 2018
2
Vertical Farming developing sustenance in vertical stacked layers, set to witness a CAGR of 24.9% during 2017-2023
3
Aptose Biosciences Doses First Patient in Re-Initiation of Phase 1b Clinical Study of APTO-253 in Relapsed or Refractory Hematological Malignancies
4
Ziyen Energy Acquires Five New Oil Assets in the Illinois Basin
5
MDxHealth (R): MDxHealth Announces Approval for SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer by New York State

Related stock quotes

Campbell Soup Company 39.02 -3.7% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

02:24
The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Campbell Soup Company (CPB)
02:13
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Hasbro, Inc.
02:11
Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against MGT Capital Investments, Inc.
02:07
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Applied Optoelectronics, Inc.
01:59
Amarin Prices Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
01:16
Pershing Resources Reports Additional Positive Gold Recovery Results on New Enterprise Project
01:13
COA Statement: CMS Proposal Effectively Unprotects Six Protected Classes
00:17
Bluegreen Vacations’ Éilan Hotel & Spa Receives AAA Four Diamond Rating
00:16
FDA Approves Vitrakvi® (larotrectinib), the First Ever TRK Inhibitor, for Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors Harboring an NTRK Gene Fusion(1,2)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
27 November 2018 03:50:39
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-11-27 04:50:39 - 2018-11-27 03:50:39 - 1000 - Website: OKAY