Virgin Pulse Acquires Leading Workplace Wellness Company, Viverae (SimplyWell)

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virgin Pulse, the largest global health and wellbeing company, today announced that it has acquired Viverae, a leading wellness management company focused on helping organizations improve and simplify health for their employees. Virgin Pulse’s acquisition of Viverae, which recently rebranded as SimplyWell, follows the completion of its merger with RedBrick Health earlier this year and underscores the company’s focus on helping employers solve the costliest and most complex challenges in health and wellbeing. Together, Virgin Pulse and SimplyWell deliver the technology, live services, partner ecosystem, analytics, personalization, global reach and scale required to engage employees every day and help them achieve their health and wellbeing goals.

“We are constantly assessing the market to understand how we can improve and simplify the employee and employer experience. When we see opportunities to solve key challenges, whether through product innovation, partnership or acquisition, we act,” said David Osborne, CEO of Virgin Pulse. “With employers shifting towards health management platforms that combine engagement and clinically-focused solutions, the addition of SimplyWell’s condition management coaching, claims analytics and reporting capabilities allows us to expand the breadth of our employee health and wellbeing offering by helping the highest risk employees manage chronic, costly conditions. We remain committed to pursuing additional complementary acquisitions and making significant investments in R&D to further distinguish ourselves as a world-class, innovative leader and bring us closer to delivering our vision of creating a safe, trusted experience that supports employees across the full health and wellbeing continuum.”

With the acquisition of SimplyWell, Virgin Pulse clients will now have access to condition management across an industry-leading 22 identifiable conditions, including heart disease, diabetes and obesity. Adding deep condition management capabilities significantly extends Virgin Pulse’s current coaching offerings and allows the company to offer an end-to-end suite of live services to support all employees—from healthy and moderately healthy to the highest-risk, highest-cost employees who are most in need of support and interventions.

In addition, SimplyWell’s robust analytics and claims reporting capabilities will be integrated into the Virgin Pulse platform to provide clients with deeper insight into health issues and key healthcare cost drivers that can be analyzed and supported with claims data. Having the ability to analyze and leverage claims data will allow Virgin Pulse to drive more targeted, personalized experiences, identify and close gaps in care and deliver measurable ROI to clients. Moreover, integrating claims data with lifestyle and biometric risk data will help clients better understand the correlation between risk factor reduction and cost reduction.

SimplyWell clients will have the opportunity to expand their wellbeing programs with Virgin Pulse’s full-featured digital behavior change platform, which fosters daily habit formation and encourages users to make healthy lifestyle decisions through the delivery of personalized content, nudges and social challenges. SimplyWell clients will also benefit from Virgin Pulse’s scale, access to additional resources, highest-rated mobile app in the industry, major global footprint and capabilities (language and localization), extensive partner ecosystem and experience in bringing leading, innovative products to the market.

Availability

Virgin Pulse’s digital engagement platform, which includes challenges and healthy habit tracking, is available to SimplyWell clients immediately. Deep condition management coaching, as well as advanced claims analytics and reporting, will be available to Virgin Pulse clients in Q3 2019.

Virgin Pulse and SimplyWell have spent decades shaping the employee health and wellbeing market, with each company delivering best-in-class solutions and services tailored to the specific needs of their respective client bases. Together, the companies are focused on maximizing their collective experience and resources to deliver health and wellbeing engagement and outcomes at scale for employers and employees across a broad range of organizations.

SimplyWell will be rebranded as Virgin Pulse by the end of 2018. The combined organization will be headquartered in Providence, R.I., and will maintain an office in Dallas, Texas, along with five additional U.S. offices, as well as global centers of excellence in multiple international locations, including Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Bosnia, Brazil and Singapore.

About Virgin Pulse

Virgin Pulse is the world’s largest, most comprehensive digital health, wellbeing and engagement company. Founded as part of Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Group, the company is focused on engaging users every day in building and sustaining healthy behaviors and driving measurable outcomes for employees, employers and health plans. Virgin Pulse is fusing high-tech with high-touch to deliver the industry’s only integrated digital platform with benefits navigation and live coaching to support clients and members across the entire health, wellbeing and benefits lifecycle—from screening and assessment to activation, behavior change and the adoption of sustainable, healthy habits to condition management support. Today, members in more than 190 countries, spanning over 3,300 organizations—many of the Fortune 500 and Best Places to Work—rely on Virgin Pulse’s digital and live solutions to change their lives—and businesses—for good. To learn more, visit VirginPulse.com and follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn .

About SimplyWell

SimplyWell® balances culture and care by bridging the gap between the support employees want and the solutions employers need. Our simple, configurable wellness programs deliver results by connecting individuals to the technology, partners and people needed to drive meaningful results and create healthy workplace cultures.

Media Contacts:

Wendy Werve

Virgin Pulse

703-622-3605

Wendy.werve@virginpulse.com

Taunya Williams

SimplyWell

214-695-2937

taunya.williams@simplywell.com