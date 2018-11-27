27/11/2018 21:30:00

Vishay Intertechnology Appoints Michael J. Cody to Its Board of Directors

Related content
26 Nov - 
Vishay Introduces IrDA®-Compliant IR Transceiver Module..
20 Nov - 
Vishay Intertechnology 225 EDLC-R ENYCAP™ Series Honore..
15 Nov - 
Vishay Intertechnology’s Optocouplers Offer 800 V Off-S..

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., (NYSE: VSH), one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, announced the appointment, effective November 27, 2018, of a new independent member to its Board of Directors, Mr. Michael J. Cody.

Marc Zandman, Executive Chairman and Chief Business Development Officer, said of the appointment, “We are excited to have Michael join the Board. He brings to the Board extensive knowledge and experience with technology and defense businesses as well as mergers and acquisitions.  Additionally, Mr. Cody’s experience as a director of publicly traded and private companies allows him to bring an important perspective to the Board. We look forward to the benefits his expertise and insights will provide.”

Mr. Cody served, from 2009 until his retirement in 2017, as the Vice President of Corporate Development at Raytheon Company, a technology company specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions.  At Raytheon, Mr. Cody was responsible for overseeing all corporate development and merger and acquisition activity for Raytheon Company, where he executed 18 transactions aggregating in excess of $4.3 billion in transaction value.  From 2007-2009, Mr. Cody was a founding partner of Meadowood Capital LLC, a private equity firm focused on technology companies.  From 1997 to 2007, Mr. Cody was Vice President of Corporate Development at EMC Corporation, a developer and provider of information infrastructure technology.  Mr. Cody has previously served on the boards of Safeguard Scientific, Inc., a NYSE listed private equity and venture capital firm; and MTI Ltd., a private company in the UK specializing in cloud, security, and infrastructure.  Mr. Cody holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Economics from the University of Massachusetts and a Master of Business Administration from Columbia University – Columbia Business School.

About Vishay

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay’s product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and "one-stop shop" service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at https://www.vishay.com.

Contact:                                                   

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Peter Henrici

Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications

+1-610-644-1300

Vishay_Logo_1280x1024.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

21:30 VSH
Vishay Intertechnology Appoints Michael J. Cody to Its Board of Directors
26 Nov VSH
Vishay Introduces IrDA®-Compliant IR Transceiver Module in Standard 6.8 mm by 2.8 mm by 1.6 mm Footprint
20 Nov VSH
Vishay Intertechnology 225 EDLC-R ENYCAP™ Series Honored With 2018 AspenCore World Electronics Achievement Award
15 Nov VSH
Vishay Intertechnology’s Optocouplers Offer 800 V Off-State Voltage, Deliver High Robustness and Noise Isolation
15 Nov VSH
Recent Analysis Shows Escalade, Caladrius Biosciences, LightInTheBox Holding Co., Vishay Intertechnology, Ceridian HCM Holding, and Avista Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth
14 Nov VSH
Vishay Intertechnology Launches New High Voltage ENYCAP™ Energy Storage Capacitors for Harsh Environments
08 Nov VSH
Vishay Intertechnology Miniature IR Receivers in Minimold, Mold, and Minicast Packages Deliver Improved Sensitivity, Noise Suppression, and Pulse-Width Accuracy
07 Nov VSH
Vishay Intertechnology Can Now Add Heart Rate Monitoring Capability to Any Type of Consumer Electronics Device
30 Oct VSH
Vishay Intertechnology to Showcase Latest Industry-Leading Technologies at electronica 2018 in Munich
30 Oct VSH
Vishay Reports Results for Third Quarter 2018

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Flex LNG Ltd. Interim Financial Information, Third Quarter 2018
2
FDA Approves Vitrakvi® (larotrectinib), the First Ever TRK Inhibitor, for Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors Harboring an NTRK Gene Fusion(1,2)
3
Pershing Resources Reports Additional Positive Gold Recovery Results on New Enterprise Project
4
Nokia and StarHub complete 5G New Radio pilot in Singapore
5
The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Campbell Soup Company (CPB)

Related stock quotes

Vishay Intertechnology I.. 19.49 0.7% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

21:50
Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. to Acquire First Beeville Financial Corporation and Its Subsidiary, the First National Bank of Beeville
21:45
Liquidia Technologies Provides Leadership Update
21:43
NeuVector Included as Launch Company for New AWS Marketplace for Containers
21:37
Lilis Energy to Participate in Upcoming Investment Conferences
21:34
Nasdaq Announces Mid-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date November 15, 2018
21:30
ContraVir Pharmaceuticals to Present CRV431 Preclinical Data at the Anti-Fibrotic Drug Development Summit
21:30
Vishay Intertechnology Appoints Michael J. Cody to Its Board of Directors
21:30
MacroGenics Announces Participation in Three Investor Conferences
21:30
Second Sight to Present at the 11th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference in Los Angeles on Wednesday, December 5th

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
27 November 2018 22:13:28
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-11-27 23:13:28 - 2018-11-27 22:13:28 - 1000 - Website: OKAY