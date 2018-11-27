27/11/2018 13:00:00

[Webinar] Microsoft Teams vs. Skype for Business Voice Performance Comparison

BOSTON, Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSX Solutions, the leading provider of end-user experience monitoring solutions for messaging, collaboration, and mobility applications, today announced a new webinar about Microsoft Teams vs. Skype for Business voice performance comparison.

Microsoft will eventually replace Skype for Business Online with Microsoft Teams for users in Office 365. That brings up a lot of questions, with one of the most important being: How will Teams compare to Skype on time sensitive tasks such as voice?

What:

Our experts have been testing Microsoft Teams and Skype for Business on voice performance in a variety of demanding scenarios. They will deliver the results during the webinar.

Who:

IT Managers and Administrators dealing with Skype for Business and Teams.

When:

Tuesday December 11th, 2018, 10AM EST/4PM CET

Where:

Please sign up at https://hubs.ly/H0fz_LF0

A link to the webinar recording will be automatically sent to everyone who signed up.

Tweet it:

How does #Teams compare to #Skype on time sensitive tasks such as voice? Join @GSX_Solutions for a webinar and find out: https://hubs.ly/H0fz_LF0 #Office365 #S4B #UserExperience #APM

GSX Company Contact:

marketing@gsx.com

 

About GSX Solutions

GSX is a leading provider of Office 365 monitoring and management solutions. Our products help large organizations ensure optimal end-user service delivery and ramp-up adoption. GSX Gizmo is the only solution that enables fast troubleshooting through a complete understanding of the service delivery across hybrid Office 365 deployments. With GSX you can reduce the total cost of ownership of your business-critical full cloud and hybrid deployment, while ensuring overall user satisfaction. For more information, please visit www.gsx.com

GSX Solutions LOGO.jpg

