27/11/2018 14:30:00

Windstream Enterprise expands Cloud Connect network

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windstream Enterprise, a leading provider of advanced network communications, today announced that it is expanding the number of network on ramps to meet the demands of customers who need dedicated, predictable connectivity to third-party cloud service providers (CSPs). With multiple networking services options, scalability, agile deployment and threat mitigation, Cloud Connect delivers highly-available and fault-tolerant connections to leading CSPs.

“Our ongoing investment to expand Cloud Connect demonstrates our commitment to meet growing customer demand,” said Joseph Harding, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at Windstream Enterprise and Wholesale. “The regional Southwest is growing rapidly and has become a hub for the major CSPs like AWS, Microsoft Azure, IBM Cloud and Google Cloud Platform.”

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Dallas and Fort Worth were among cities boasting the largest population gains in 2017, ranking number three and four respectively among the top 15 U.S. cities. Expansion of this route affords customers access to major markets in Texas as well as easy access to other growing markets like Phoenix, Las Vegas and cities in Silicon Valley.

In addition to Cloud Connect, Windstream Enterprise offers its SD-WAN Concierge™, OfficeSuite UC® and UCaaS/CCaaS offerings and industry-leading Wi-Fi solutions. It also offers a range of complementary network and communications solutions including professional services, integrated network security, and access, transport and business continuity solutions including Wavelength Services with Optical Encryption, Ethernet and Fixed Wireless that are collectively designed to help businesses increase productivity, improve ROI and win. More at windstreamenterprise.com.

ABOUT WINDSTREAM

Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIN), a FORTUNE 500 company, is a leading provider of advanced network communications and technology solutions. Windstream provides data networking, core transport, security, unified communications and managed services to mid-market, enterprise and wholesale customers across the U.S. The company also offers broadband, entertainment and security services for consumers and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. Services are delivered over multiple network platforms including a nationwide IP network, our proprietary cloud core architecture and on a local and long-haul fiber network spanning approximately 150,000 miles. Additional information is available at windstream.com or windstreamenterprise.com. Please visit our newsroom at news.windstream.com or follow us on Twitter at @WindstreamBiz.

Media Contact

Sarah C. Davis, 720.529.7611

sarah.C.Davis@windstream.com

