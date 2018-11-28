2019 Nissan Maxima offers refreshed design with bold, powerful performance image, plus Nissan Safety Shield 360 technology

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With its captivating performance stance, 19-inch diamond-cut wheels, boomerang signature LED lighting framing the enlarged V-motion grille, the new 2019 Nissan Maxima made an impressive debut today at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The new Maxima also offers available Nissan Safety Shield 360, a suite of advanced driver-assist systems that supports the Nissan Intelligent Mobility vision to redefine how cars are driven, powered and integrated into society.

“As our flagship sedan, Maxima is an important contributor to the Nissan brand,” said Dan Mohnke, senior vice president, Sales & Marketing and Operations, Nissan Division U.S., Nissan North America, Inc. “Maxima is our longest running nameplate, having thrilled owners for four decades with style, performance and quality.”

In the 2018 J.D. Power Initial Quality Study, Maxima was ranked number one in the Large Car segment and was the second highest ranked model among all vehicles in the study. The 2019 Maxima also continues its reputation as an exciting near-luxury sports sedan with its standard 300-horsepower 3.5-liter V6 engine and sport-tuned steering, braking and suspension.

“Maxima checks all the boxes for sports sedan enthusiasts, and now, with the refreshed appearance, refined interior and enhanced safety and security technology, there are even more reasons that Maxima stands out from every other mid-size sedan on the market today,” added Mohnke.

Nissan Intelligent Mobility and Nissan Safety Shield 360

The new 2019 Maxima embraces the visionary Nissan Intelligent Mobility philosophy – which provides technology in a way that moves people to a better world. For Maxima, this includes the availability of Nissan Safety Shield 360, a suite of six advanced active safety and driver-assist technologies designed to help provide 360 degrees of active driver assistance, crash avoidance and pedestrian detection.

Safety Shield 360 includes Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist and Rear Automatic Braking. For the 2019, it comes standard on Maxima Platinum and as part of the SR Premium Package.

Nissan Safety Shield 360 is also available on the 2019 Altima, Rogue, Rogue Sport and Murano. It will be offered as standard equipment on one million new Nissan vehicles sold annually in the U.S. by 2021.

In addition to Safety Shield 360, the 2019 Maxima also expands the availability of Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC), High Beam Assist (HBA) and Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR). Maxima’s innovation Intelligent Driver Alertness (I-DA) is now standard on all grade levels.

Refreshed exterior and interior

Maxima’s aggressive, updated exterior appearance was created by Nissan Design America in La Jolla, Calif. and features a more voluminous front grille with a deeper V-motion flow that carries into the hood and down the body to the redesigned rear tail lamps and rear fascia. The standard jewel-like LED headlights and Nissan Signature Daytime Running Lights add to the Maxima’s premium, high performance appearance, along with the new, deep fascia design.

The new rear fascia includes integrated quad-tip exhaust finishers, while a new sport rear spoiler is also added to the Maxima SR grade. New wheel designs have been developed for all five Maxima grade levels – capped off by the new 19-inch Hyper Silver Platinum Reserve Package wheels. In addition, a new premium exterior paint color, Sunset Drift, has been added to the Maxima color palette.

Inside, the dramatic Maxima body is a driver-oriented cockpit and comfortable seating for all five occupants. Enhancing the Maxima’s already high level of quality and premium luxury appointments is a new seat insert pattern and charcoal headliner and pillars for SR and Platinum Reserve Package grades. The Platinum Reserve Package features special Rakuda Tan semi-aniline leather appointments, similar to that available on the Nissan GT-R Premium Interior Package.

The interior retains the Maxima’s “Gliding Wing” interior layout that emphasizes the horizontal movement and easy access to all controls, but offers updated trim finishers and materials. Depending on grade level, the instrument panel, door panels, steering wheel insert, stitching, seat materials, headliner, pillars and A-pillar speaker grilles have been upgraded, providing a more premium look and feel.

“There’s crafted precision to the Maxima interior that has been enhanced for the 2019 model year. For example, the Maxima SR features new orange accent stitching, ‘Dynamic Diamond’ quilting, orange-accented Alcantara appointments and Dark Satin chrome finishers,” said Mohnke.

The new Platinum Reserve Package interior offers Satin Bronze faceted interior finishers, diamond quilted Rakuda Tan semi-aniline leather appointments, Rakuda Tan steering wheel insert for a two-tone appearance and heated rear seats.

Other interior enhancements include standard Rear Door Alert (RDA) for all grade levels, revised SiriusXM® Satellite Radio with Advanced Auto Features (SiriusXM® subscription required, sold separately) and revised Nissan Door to Door Navigation system, which is standard on all grades except S.

Five grade levels, on sale in December

The refreshed 2019 Nissan Maxima goes on sale at Nissan dealerships nationwide beginning in mid-December 2018. It will be offered in five well-equipped grade levels: S, SV, SL, the sporty SR and the top of the lineup Platinum.

Just two options are available. The SR Premium Package includes Dual Panel Panoramic Moonroof, Safety Shield 360 technology, Intelligent Around View® Monitor and more. The Platinum Reserve Package features exclusive 19-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, heated rear seats and the Rakuda Tan semi-aniline interior treatment.

To find out more about the 2019 Nissan Maxima and the rest of the Nissan lineup, please visit NissanNews.com .

About Nissan North America

In North America, Nissan's operations include automotive styling, engineering, consumer and corporate financing, sales and marketing, distribution and manufacturing. Nissan is dedicated to improving the environment under the Nissan Green Program and has been recognized annually by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year since 2010. More information on Nissan in North America and the complete line of Nissan and INFINITI vehicles can be found online at www.nissanusa.com and www.infinitiusa.com, or visit the U.S. media sites nissannews.com and infinitinews.com.

About Nissan Motor Co.

Nissan is a global full-line vehicle manufacturer that sells more than 60 models under the Nissan, INFINITI and Datsun brands. In fiscal year 2017, the company sold 5.77 million vehicles globally, generating revenue of 11.9 trillion yen. On April 1, 2017, the company embarked on Nissan M.O.V.E. to 2022, a six-year plan targeting a 30% increase in annualized revenues to 16.5 trillion yen by the end of fiscal 2022, along with cumulative free cash flow of 2.5 trillion yen. As part of Nissan M.O.V.E. to 2022, the company plans to extend its leadership in electric vehicles, symbolized by the world's best-selling all-electric vehicle in history, the Nissan LEAF. Nissan’s global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, manages operations in six regions: Asia & Oceania; Africa, the Middle East & India; China; Europe; Latin America; and North America. Nissan has partnered with French manufacturer Renault since 1999 and acquired a 34% stake in Mitsubishi Motors in 2016. Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi is today the world’s largest automotive partnership, with combined sales of more than 10.6 million vehicles in calendar year 2017.

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissan-global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

Media contacts:

Josh Clifton

Product Communications, Car & SUV and Technology

615-725-1767

josh.clifton@nissan-usa.com

Kyle Torrens

Nissan Car Communications

615-725-4019

Kyle.torrens@nissan-usa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f64e30d9-e1e6-4689-b85c-146b963d34d3