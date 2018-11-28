2019 Nissan Murano features bold new V-motion design, available Nissan Safety Shield 360 technology, enhanced premium content

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new 2019 Nissan Murano made its world debut today at the Los Angeles Auto Show, offering an early look at the redesigned exterior and refreshed interior prior to reaching Nissan U.S. showrooms in December 2019.

“The first-generation Nissan Murano had a profound impact on the SUV market when it was introduced in 2003. As a pioneer of the CUV trend, it offered forward-looking design sensibility that combined an elegant style with premium features – without a luxury price tag,” said Dan Mohnke, senior vice president, Sales & Marketing and Operations, Nissan Division U.S., Nissan North America, Inc.

The revisions to the popular third-generation Murano’s exterior add a more pronounced front V-motion grille, redesigned LED headlights and taillights, new LED fog lights, new 18-inch and 20-inch aluminum-alloy wheel designs and three fresh new exterior colors – Sunset Drift Chromaflair, Mocha Almond Pearl and Deep Blue Pearl.

Enhancements to the luxurious Murano interior are led by new semi-aniline leather-appointed seats with diamond-quilted inserts and contrasting micro-piping trim for the seats, door armrests and center console lid for the Murano Platinum grade. Other changes include three new interior trim finishers: Dark Wood-Tone (Platinum), Light Wood-Tone (S, SV, SL) and Metallic (S, SV, SL). In addition, all 2019 Murano models feature Nissan’s innovative Rear Door Alert and Intelligent Driver Alertness.

“From the very beginning, Murano has collected award after award for design, dependability, family friendliness, value and especially quality,” added Mohnke. “The enhancements for the 2019 model year are designated for one purpose – to ensure Murano remains in a class all by itself.”

Safety, security and driver assistance technologies have also been revised for 2019 with the availability of Nissan Safety Shield 360, a suite of six advanced active safety and driver-assist technologies designed to help provide 360 degrees of active driver assistance, crash avoidance and pedestrian detection.

Safety Shield 360 is a critical part of Nissan Intelligent Mobility, which provides technology in a way that moves people to a better world. Safety Shield 360 includes Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist and Rear Automatic Braking.

Safety Shield 360 is standard on Murano Platinum and as part of the SL Technology Package. The 2019 Murano also adds standard 2nd row supplemental side air bags and front passenger supplemental knee air bag. Nissan’s innovative Rear Door Alert (RDA) system is also standard on all 2019 Murano grades.

“Nissan Safety Shield 360 is now available on five 2019 models. In addition to Murano, it will be offered on the 2019 Altima, Rogue, Rogue Sport and Maxima,” said Mohnke. “Moving forward, Safety Shield 360 will be offered as standard equipment on one million new Nissan vehicles sold annually in the U.S. by 2021.”

Every 2019 Murano comes equipped with a 260-horsepower 3.5-liter DOHC V6 connected to an advanced Xtronic transmission. Murano is available in front-wheel drive or Intelligent All-Wheel Drive.

Also standard on all grade levels is NissanConnect® featuring Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, with 8.0-inch color display with multi-touch control. Murano SL and above grades add standard NissanConnect with Navigation, which is revised for 2019 to include Door-to-Door navigation with 3D building graphics and satellite imagery, online POI search and premium traffic information.

The refreshed 2019 Nissan Murano will be offered in four well-equipped premium grade levels: S, SV, SL and Platinum. Just two options are available, the SV Premium Package featuring Power Panoramic Moonroof, Intelligent Around View® Monitor, Bose® Premium sound system with 11 high-performance speakers and more; and the SL Technology Package with Safety Shield 360 technology, Traffic Sign Recognition and Power Panoramic Moonroof.

To find out more about the 2019 Nissan Murano and the rest of the Nissan lineup, please visit NissanNews.com .

About Nissan North America

In North America, Nissan's operations include automotive styling, engineering, consumer and corporate financing, sales and marketing, distribution and manufacturing. Nissan is dedicated to improving the environment under the Nissan Green Program and has been recognized annually by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year since 2010. More information on Nissan in North America and the complete line of Nissan and INFINITI vehicles can be found online at www.nissanusa.com and www.infinitiusa.com, or visit the U.S. media sites nissannews.com and infinitinews.com.

About Nissan Motor Co. Nissan is a global full-line vehicle manufacturer that sells more than 60 models under the Nissan, INFINITI and Datsun brands. In fiscal year 2017, the company sold 5.77 million vehicles globally, generating revenue of 11.9 trillion yen. On April 1, 2017, the company embarked on Nissan M.O.V.E. to 2022, a six-year plan targeting a 30% increase in annualized revenues to 16.5 trillion yen by the end of fiscal 2022, along with cumulative free cash flow of 2.5 trillion yen. As part of Nissan M.O.V.E. to 2022, the company plans to extend its leadership in electric vehicles, symbolized by the world's best-selling all-electric vehicle in history, the Nissan LEAF. Nissan’s global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, manages operations in six regions: Asia & Oceania; Africa, the Middle East & India; China; Europe; Latin America; and North America. Nissan has partnered with French manufacturer Renault since 1999 and acquired a 34% stake in Mitsubishi Motors in 2016. Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi is today the world’s largest automotive partnership, with combined sales of more than 10.6 million vehicles in calendar year 2017.

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissan-global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

