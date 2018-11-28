28/11/2018 23:25:36

Amarin to Participate in a Fireside Chat at Citi’s 2018 Global Healthcare Conference

Related content
27 Nov - 
Amarin Prices Public Offering of American Depositary Sh..
26 Nov - 
Amarin Announces Proposed Public Offering of American D..
20 Nov - 
Amarin to Present at the Evercore ISI HealthCONx Confer..
Related debate
23 Oct - 
@mineAMRNmedinvestorer Jeg har solgt det hele i 21 USD,..
17 Oct - 
Jeg ville ikke være bekymret over salg fra ledelsens si..
17 Oct - 
de sidste 1000 bliver holdt i flere år. Det bliver nok ..

BEDMINSTER, N.J., and DUBLIN, Ireland, Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN), a pharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization and development of therapeutics to improve cardiovascular health, announced today that John F. Thero, Amarin's president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat regarding Amarin at Citi’s 2018 Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at 2:10 p.m. Eastern Time in New York, NY.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available at: https://www.amarincorp.com, and will be accessible at the same link for 30 days.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc. is a rapidly growing, innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing therapeutics to improve cardiovascular health. Amarin’s product development program leverages its extensive experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. Vascepa® (icosapent ethyl) is Amarin's first FDA-approved drug and is available by prescription in the United States, Lebanon and the United Arab Emirates.  Amarin’s commercial partners are pursuing additional regulatory approvals for Vascepa in Canada, China and the Middle East. For more information about Amarin, visit www.amarincorp.com.

Availability of other Information about Amarin

Investors and others should note that Amarin communicates with its investors and the public using the company website https://www.amarincorp.com/), the investor relations website (https://investor.amarincorp.com/), including but not limited to investor presentations and investor FAQs, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts.  The information that Amarin posts on these channels and websites could be deemed to be material information.  As a result, Amarin encourages investors, the media, and others interested in Amarin to review the information that is posted on these channels, including the investor relations website, on a regular basis.  This list of channels may be updated from time to time on Amarin’s investor relations website and may include social media channels.  The contents of Amarin’s website or these channels, or any other website that may be accessed from its website or these channels, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933.

Amarin Contact Information

Investor Relations:

Elisabeth Schwartz

Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Amarin Corporation plc

In U.S.: +1 (908) 719-1315

investor.relations@amarincorp.com

Lee M. Stern

Trout Group 

In U.S.: +1 (646) 378-2992

lstern@troutgroup.com

Media Inquiries:

Jennifer Corrigan 

Burson Cohn & Wolfe

In U.S.: +1 (212) 798-9538

Jennifer.Corrigan@cohnwolfe.com

Amarin Corporation plc Logo

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

28 Nov AMRN
Amarin to Participate in a Fireside Chat at Citi’s 2018 Global Healthcare Conference
27 Nov AMRN
Amarin Prices Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
26 Nov AMRN
Amarin Announces Proposed Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
20 Nov AMRN
Amarin to Present at the Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference
10 Nov AMRN
Vascepa® (icosapent ethyl) 26% Reduction in Key Secondary Composite Endpoint of Cardiovascular Death, Heart Attacks and Stroke Demonstrated in REDUCE-IT™ Supports 25% Overall Reduction in Five-Point Major Adverse Cardiovascular Event Primary Composite E
08 Nov AMRN
Amarin to Present at the Jefferies 2018 London Healthcare Conference
01 Nov AMRN
Amarin Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Provides Update on Operations
26 Oct AMRN
Amarin Schedules Webcast Discussion of Primary REDUCE-IT™ Trial Results Following Presentation at 2018 Scientific Sessions of American Heart Association
25 Oct AMRN
Amarin To Report Third Quarter 2018 Results and Host Conference Call On November 1, 2018
19 Oct AMRN
Amarin Announces Mandatory Exchange of Exchangeable Senior Notes Issued in January 2017

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
CPLP to Spin Off Its Crude and Product Tanker Business and Merge It with DSS Holdings L.P.’s Business and Operations
2
Global Pharmacovigilance Market to witness a CAGR of 13.4% during 2018-2024
3
MGX Minerals Announces Commencement of Drilling at Salinitas Lithium Project, Argentina
4
Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes AlzeCure Pharma to First North Premier
5
Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes S2Medical to First North

Related stock quotes

Amarin Corporation plc -.. 17.30 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

01:16
aTyr Pharma to Present at the BMO 2018 Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference
01:12
INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against The Boeing Company and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – BA
01:00
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PPDAI Group Inc. (PPDAI)
01:00
DCP Midstream to Participate in the 2018 Wells Fargo Midstream and Utility Symposium
00:56
Kaskela Law LLC Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against GreenSky, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Financial Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – GSKY
00:30
Auscrete Corporation Announces that Funding has Resumed
00:25
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ternium S.A. (TX) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages TX Investors to Contact the Firm
00:24
Ritu Narayan, Zūm Founder and CEO, Wins Gold Stevie® Award in 2018 Stevie Awards for Women in Business
28 Nov
Siyata Mobile Reports Q3 Revenue of $3.15M

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
29 November 2018 01:54:38
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-11-29 02:54:38 - 2018-11-29 01:54:38 - 1000 - Website: OKAY