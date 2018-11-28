Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Cardiovascular, Ennis, Sparton, LightPath Technologies, Blue Apron, and HFF — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII), Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF), Sparton Corporation (NYSE:SPA), LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH), Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN), and HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII), Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF), Sparton Corporation (NYSE:SPA), LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH), Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN), and HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed November 26th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS, INC. (CSII) REPORT OVERVIEW

Cardiovascular's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Cardiovascular reported revenue of $56.27MM vs $49.68MM (up 13.27%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.09 vs -$0.06. For the twelve months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Cardiovascular reported revenue of $217.04MM vs $204.91MM (up 5.92%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.05 vs -$0.06. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 6th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.01. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.06 and is expected to report on July 29th, 2019.

ENNIS, INC. (EBF) REPORT OVERVIEW

Ennis' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended August 31st, 2018 vs August 31st, 2017, Ennis reported revenue of $98.59MM vs $94.89MM (up 3.90%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.37 vs $0.34 (up 8.82%). For the twelve months ended February 28th, 2018 vs February 28th, 2017, Ennis reported revenue of $370.17MM vs $356.89MM (up 3.72%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.30 vs $0.07 (up 1,757.14%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on December 28th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending November 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.33.

SPARTON CORPORATION (SPA) REPORT OVERVIEW

Sparton's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Sparton reported revenue of $89.46MM vs $82.76MM (up 8.09%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.02 vs -$0.20. For the twelve months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Sparton reported revenue of $374.99MM vs $397.56MM (down 5.68%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.84 vs $0.13. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 5th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

LIGHTPATH TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (LPTH) REPORT OVERVIEW

LightPath Technologies' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, LightPath Technologies reported revenue of $8.55MM vs $7.57MM (up 12.91%) and basic earnings per share -$0.02 vs $0.01. For the twelve months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, LightPath Technologies reported revenue of $32.53MM vs $28.37MM (up 14.66%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.04 vs $0.39 (down 89.74%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 12th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.13 and is expected to report on September 12th, 2019.

BLUE APRON HOLDINGS, INC. (APRN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Blue Apron's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Blue Apron reported revenue of $150.62MM vs $210.64MM (down 28.49%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.18 vs -$0.47. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Blue Apron reported revenue of $881.19MM vs $795.42MM (up 10.78%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.64 vs -$0.84. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 12th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.20. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.39 and is expected to report on February 12th, 2019.

HFF, INC. (HF) REPORT OVERVIEW

HFF's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, HFF reported revenue of $161.39MM vs $148.02MM (up 9.03%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.75 vs $0.56 (up 33.93%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, HFF reported revenue of $609.48MM vs $517.43MM (up 17.79%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.46 vs $2.02 (up 21.78%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 26th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.93. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.65 and is expected to report on February 26th, 2019.

ABOUT FUNDAMENTAL MARKETS

Fundamental Markets serves thousands of members and have provided research through some of the world's leading brokerages for over a decade–and continue to be one of the best information sources for investors and investment professionals worldwide. Fundamental Markets' roster boasts decades of financial experience and includes top financial writers, FINRA® BrokerCheck® certified professionals with current and valid CRD® number designations, as well as Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation holders, to ensure up to date factual information for active readers on the topics they care about.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Fundamental Markets' oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Fundamental Markets' roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Fundamental Markets have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Fundamental Markets' Compliance department by Phone, at +1 667-401-0010, or by E-mail at compliance@Fundamental-Markets.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Fundamental Markets, Fundamental Markets members, and/or Fundamental Markets affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Fundamental Markets makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Fundamental Markets has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Fundamental Markets is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

