Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Real Goods Solar, Natural Resource Partners LP, Spark Therapeutics, Social Reality, Rapid7, and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Real Goods Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGSE), Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP), Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE), Social Reality Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX), Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD), and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

RGSE DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=RGSE

NRP DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=NRP

ONCE DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ONCE

SRAX DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=SRAX

RPD DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=RPD

BVXV DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=BVXV

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Real Goods Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGSE), Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP), Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE), Social Reality Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX), Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD), and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed November 26th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

REAL GOODS SOLAR, INC. (RGSE) REPORT OVERVIEW

Real Goods Solar's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Real Goods Solar reported revenue of $3.89MM vs $4.02MM (down 3.33%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.49 vs -$0.59. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Real Goods Solar reported revenue of $15.18MM vs $17.48MM (down 13.20%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$2.55 vs -$183.53. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 5th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.06 and is expected to report on February 5th, 2019.

To read the full Real Goods Solar, Inc. (RGSE) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=RGSE

-----------------------------------------

NATURAL RESOURCE PARTNERS LP (NRP) REPORT OVERVIEW

Natural Resource Partners LP's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Natural Resource Partners LP reported revenue of $95.02MM vs $93.29MM (up 1.86%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.71 vs $1.48 (up 15.54%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Natural Resource Partners LP reported revenue of $378.02MM vs $400.06MM (down 5.51%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $5.06 vs $7.78 (down 34.96%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 7th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.31. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $5.18 and is expected to report on March 7th, 2019.

To read the full Natural Resource Partners LP (NRP) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=NRP

-----------------------------------------

SPARK THERAPEUTICS, INC. (ONCE) REPORT OVERVIEW

Spark Therapeutics' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Spark Therapeutics reported revenue of $10.71MM vs $1.90MM (up 463.53%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.26 vs -$1.90. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Spark Therapeutics reported revenue of $12.07MM vs $20.18MM (down 40.22%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$7.63 vs -$4.29. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 19th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$1.73. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$4.14 and is expected to report on February 19th, 2019.

To read the full Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (ONCE) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ONCE

-----------------------------------------

SOCIAL REALITY INC. (SRAX) REPORT OVERVIEW

Social Reality's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Social Reality reported revenue of $2.02MM vs $5.55MM (down 63.71%) and basic earnings per share $1.91 vs -$0.13. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Social Reality reported revenue of $23.35MM vs $35.76MM (down 34.71%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.81 vs -$0.69. Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 1st, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12.

To read the full Social Reality Inc. (SRAX) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=SRAX

-----------------------------------------

RAPID7, INC. (RPD) REPORT OVERVIEW

Rapid7's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Rapid7 reported revenue of $62.37MM vs $50.52MM (up 23.44%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.25 vs -$0.24. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Rapid7 reported revenue of $200.94MM vs $157.44MM (up 27.63%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.06 vs -$1.19. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 11th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.29. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.58 and is expected to report on February 11th, 2019.

To read the full Rapid7, Inc. (RPD) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=RPD

-----------------------------------------

BIONDVAX PHARMACEUTICALS LTD. (BVXV) REPORT OVERVIEW

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals' Recent Financial Performance

Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 29th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.59. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.04 and is expected to report on April 29th, 2019.

To read the full BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=BVXV

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT FUNDAMENTAL MARKETS

Fundamental Markets serves thousands of members and have provided research through some of the world's leading brokerages for over a decade–and continue to be one of the best information sources for investors and investment professionals worldwide. Fundamental Markets' roster boasts decades of financial experience and includes top financial writers, FINRA® BrokerCheck® certified professionals with current and valid CRD® number designations, as well as Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation holders, to ensure up to date factual information for active readers on the topics they care about.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Fundamental Markets' oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Fundamental Markets' roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Fundamental Markets have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Fundamental Markets' Compliance department by Phone, at +1 667-401-0010, or by E-mail at compliance@Fundamental-Markets.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Fundamental Markets, Fundamental Markets members, and/or Fundamental Markets affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Fundamental Markets makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Fundamental Markets has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Fundamental Markets is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Andrew Duffie, Media Department

Office: +1 667-401-0010

E-mail: media@Fundamental-Markets.com

© 2018 Fundamental Markets. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnership@Fundamental-Markets.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

FINRA®, BrokerCheck®, and CRD® are registered trademarks owned by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.

