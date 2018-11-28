Aquarius Surgical Technologies Announces Appointment of Mr. Gordon Willox as President & CTO, and the Closing of Funding Transaction

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc. (ASTI – CSE) (“the Corporation”) is pleased to announce that Mr. Gordon Willox, has been appointed to the position of President and Chief Technical Officer. Mr. Willox had previously been Managing Director of the Corporation.

Mr. Gary Van Nest, CEO and Vice Chairman of the Corporation, said: “Over the past 30+ years Gordon has been involved in all aspects of the medical laser business. across multiple medical disciplines. He has the ideal background to lead the growth of our laser focused activities.”

The Corporation is also pleased to announce the closing of a note transaction to provide the company with $750,000 in working capital. This funding is to be used to expand the companies marketing and sales activities and for general corporate purposes. No commissions were paid relating to this transaction.

About Aquarius

Surgical Technologies Inc.

Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc. (ASTI) is a provider of innovative, minimally invasive medical laser systems and consumables for multiple medical disciplines, principally in the field of urology. ASTI has the exclusive rights to each of the systems that it sells in the North American market. Solutions comprise multiple laser systems, consumables, clinical education, service, support and maintenance and focus on increasing the availability of services for patients, enhancing the quality of patient care, improving operationally efficiencies and reducing total operational costs.

For more information, please visit https://www.surgicallasersinc.com , or contact info@surgicallasersinc.com .

