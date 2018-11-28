28/11/2018 22:33:35

Associa Branches Participate in Community Associations Institute Chesapeake Chapter’s Vendor Expo

Chantilly, VA, Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Management Corporation (CMC), Legum & Norman (L&N) and Select Community Services (SCS) teamed up to participate in the Community Associations Institute (CAI) Chesapeake Chapter’s vendor expo in Baltimore, MD.

The expo hosted more than 85 vendor booths and 200 vendor representatives, with 200 community managers and 150 homeowners in attendance. There was a special educational panel where five industry experts discussed how to handle challenges. Mac Staples, CMC vice president, represented the community management industry and provided up-to-date information on a variety of topics. Guests were greeted with a continental breakfast, morning program, lunch, access to the expo, afternoon seminars, and a Fall Festival wrap-up party.

“We would like to thank the CAI for allowing us to participate again this year. It is always beneficial to network and important to build vendor relationships,” stated John Tsitos, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa CMC president. “Associa was excited to take home the booth award for Best Overall Impression for the second year in a row and we look forward to continuing the tradition next year.”

With more than 180 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

