Azul Systems Re-Elected to the Java Community Process Executive Committee

Sunnyvale, Calif., Nov. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azul Systems, the award-winning leader in Java runtime solutions, today announced that it has been re-elected to serve on the Java Community Process (JCP) Executive Committee (EC) for an additional two-year term. Gil Tene, Azul Systems co-founder and CTO, will continue to serve as Azul’s primary representative. The complete listings of the election results are posted on the JCP website at https://jcp.org/en/whatsnew/elections.

“We view our active participation on the JCP EC as a key element of our leadership in the global Java community”, said Scott Sellers, Azul Systems president and CEO. “We look forward to new opportunities and engagements in the rapidly-evolving Java ecosystem.”

About the Java Community Process Executive Committee

JCP EC members are responsible for guiding the evolution of the Java language and runtime. Specific responsibilities include:

Reviewing Java Specification Requests (JSRs)

Approving draft specifications for public review

Approving completed specifications along with their implementation within the OpenJDK project

Approving specific test cases for each JSR

A complete list of JCP Executive Committee responsibilities is published at https://jcp.org/en/participation/committee. In addition, a comprehensive JCP FAQ list can be found on the JCP website athttps://jcp.org/en/introduction/faq.

About Azul Systems

Twitter:@Azulsystems

Azul Systems, the industry’s only company exclusively focused on Java and the Java Virtual Machine (JVM), builds fully supported, certified standards-compliant Java runtime solutions that bring the power of Java to the enterprise, cloud, and embedded/IoT. Zing is a JVM designed for enterprise Java applications and workloads that require any combination of low latency, high transaction rates, large working memory, and/or consistent response times. Zulu is Azul’s certified, freely available open source build of OpenJDK with a variety of flexible support options, available in configurations for the enterprise, cloud, as well as custom and embedded/IoT devices. For additional information, visit https://www.azul.com

Azul Systems, the Azul Systems logo, Zulu, Zing, and ReadyNow! are registered trademarks. Java and OpenJDK are trademarks of Oracle Corporation and/or its affiliated companies in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

