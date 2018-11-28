28/11/2018 01:00:00

B-Temia and Wistron Announce the Incorporation of B-Temia Asia

QUÉBEC CITY, Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B-Temia Inc. today announced the official incorporation of B-Temia Asia Pte. Ltd., as a result of their joint venture agreement with Wistron Corporation in June 2018, to launch its innovative DermoskeletonTM technology KeeogoTM in Asia. B-Temia is a Canadian robotics tech company and leader in the human mobility market, and Wistron is one of the world’s largest original design manufacturer (ODM) with revenues over CA$36 billion and a major shareholder in B-Temia. Over the last year, both organizations have efficiently demonstrated their ability to work together as manufacturing was seamlessly transitioned to Asia.

B-Temia Asia, based in Singapore, will immediately start to commercialize KeeogoTM in several countries in Asia such as China, Japan and Australia. Recently, Keeogo TM was showcased in China at the Care & Rehabilitation Expo, the largest event of its kind in China, held from October 11th to the 13th in Beijing. More than one hundred people, including experts, key opinion leaders and patients had the opportunity to wear and experience KeeogoTM during the event. It was an overwhelming success.

“B-Temia Asia represents a concrete realization of our mission to help people throughout the world regain their autonomy through mobility” stated Mr. Stephane Bedard, CEO. “The Corporation is now expanding into multiple international markets and we envision our Dermoskeleton technology being used by clinicians and individuals around the world over the next three years” added Mr. Bedard; “Thanks to Wistron and our shareholders for joining us in a shared vision to deliver the benefits of KeeogoTM to the global market and grow B-Temia’s operations”. “B-Temia Asia is another demonstration of the real value of our technology and the need to bring life-changing, modern solutions to the many people living with mobility limitations”; “It is another very exciting time for our shareholders”, concluded Mr. Bedard.

“The incorporation of B-Temia Asia marks the start of our official operation in Asia to market this highly beneficial technology for people with mobility challenges. There are a few Asian countries that are at the top of the aging population list, and the elderly may also need mobility assistance. KeeogoTM will have an immediate impact on our goal to help improve people’s lives,’ said Donald Hwang, CTO of Wistron Corporation.

About Keeogo™

KeeogoTM is a lower limb powered human mobility device developed by B-Temia. Its proprietary DermoskeletonTM technology is a novel type of lightweight exoskeleton that provides a true human-machine interface. It detects, responds and then supports an individual’s movements with advanced software and motorized assistance. Keeogo, short for “Keep on going”, has benefited those with knee osteoarthritis, muscular or neuro-degenerative conditions, spinal cord or brain injury and other injuries affecting mobility. KeeogoTM is used as rehabilitation equipment in clinics or as a personal assistive device at home, work and in the community to aid with daily activities. KeeogoTM is approved by Health Canada and commercially available in Canada for purchase or rental. For more information, please visit: www.keeogo.com.

About B-Temia Inc.

Founded in 2010, B-Temia is an innovative Canadian robotics company that develops and markets cutting-edge products for the growing market of human augmentation systems. B-Temia operates through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, B-Temia Inc. and B-Temia USA Inc., in the medical, industrial and military fields. B-Temia owns a patented technology called Dermoskeleton™ that restores, maintains or enhances the mobility of users. For more information, please visit: www.b-temia.com.

About Wistron Corporation

Wistron Corporation is among the world’s largest companies producing products such as servers and storage devices for cloud computing and data centers, enterprise and consumer desktop and laptop PCs, smartphones, rugged industrial devices and control units, medical devices and big data analytics, smart home and smart retail IoT products, AR/VR, green recycling, etc. Wistron’s full array of engineering teams allows Wistron’s customers to outsource some or all of their product development and manufacturing tasks to focus on their core competence and further develop intellectual properties. Wistron manufactures medical products for medical industry customers in two ISO 13485 certified factories, located in the Hsinchu Science Park in Taiwan and in Chongqing, China. For more information, please visit: www.wistron.com.

Information – B-Temia

Source:

B-Temia Inc.

4780, St-Félix Street, suite 105

St-Augustin-de-Desmaures (Québec) G3A 2J9

www.b-temia.com | www.keeogo.com

Phone: (418) 653-1010

E-mail: info@b-temia.com

Media:

Pamela Borges

VP Market Access & External Affairs

Phone: 418 653-1010, ext. 223

E-mail: pamela.borges@b-temia.com

