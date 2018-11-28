Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Applied Optoelectronics, Acadia Healthcare, and TG Therapeutics and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Related content Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the De.. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: APOG TGTX JT COST HON DY RYAAY MGI P.. KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP: Final Deadline Rem..

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc., Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc., and TG Therapeutics, Inc. Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc.

(NASDAQ: AAOI)

Class Period: August 7, 2018 - September 27, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 30, 2018

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that certain of the company’s lasers were susceptible to fail prematurely; (2) that certain of the company’s transceivers utilizing these lasers would be materially affected; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendant’s positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the AAOI class action go to: https://bespc.com/aaoi/ .

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC)

Class Period: February 23, 2017 - October 24, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 3, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding Acadia’s business and operations, including by falsely stating that the quality of Acadia’s U.K. operations gave it a competitive strength that would drive future growth and profitability, and by issuing false and misleading guidance regarding the company’s actual and projected 2017 revenue, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and earnings per share.

To learn more about the Acadia class action go to: https://bespc.com/acad/ .

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX)

Class Period: June 4, 2018 - September 25, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 3, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information regarding TG’s business and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges defendants failed to disclose that: (1) TG was involved in cleaning the data collected in the UNITY-CLL Trial; and (2) as a result, was able to gain an understanding as to the efficacy of the combination therapy; (3) as a result of that data cleaning, TG knew the UNITY-CLL Trial had failed to meet its stated goal; and (4) as a result, the company would not be able to seek accelerated approval; and that, given that the UNITY-CLL Trial had failed to meet its stated goal, it was highly unlikely that the combination therapy would meet its primary endpoint of increased progression free survival.

To learn more about the TGTX class action go to: https://bespc.com/tgtx/ .

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com www.bespc.com